Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 5, 2014 | 12:35am EST

Watching the results

Supporters of Republican Senate candidate Scott Brown watch returns come in at Brown's election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina reacts as she watches election results come in at her election night rally in Greensboro.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
A supporter of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina watches election results come in at her election night rally site in Greensboro.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Republican Senate candidate Scott Brown celebrate as a television announces that the race is now a tie and Brown is refusing to concede despite television network projections Jeanne Shaheen had won, at his election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Democratic Senator Kay Hagan of North Carolina watch election results come in at her election night rally site in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Republican Senate candidate Scott Brown react to conflicting reports on the state of his race at his election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Republican Senate candidate Scott Brown throw up their arms in celebration to conflicting reports on the state of his race at his election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Democrat Tom Wolf react during an election night party for his race at the York County Fairgrounds in York, Pennsylvania.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Michael Grimm celebrate after he was re-elected in Staten Island, New York.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican supporters for Governor Scott Walker react to early poll results in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus high-fives Representative Greg Walden (at left) and an unidentified man after a news conference at RNC headquarters on Capitol Hill.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Supporters of Republican Senate candidate Scott Brown watch as television networks call the race in favor of his opponen Jeanne Shaheen at his election night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Linda Allen, a supporter of Independent candidate Greg Orman, watches the results at a watch party in Overland Park, Kansas.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Matt Havermann comforts his wife, Jenny, as the supporters for Independent candidate Greg Orman watch results in Overland Park, Kansas.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
Anthony Greggo, a supporter of Charlie Crist, reacts after results are called in favor of Rick Scott, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Reuters / Wednesday, November 05, 2014
