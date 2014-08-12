Water parks of Pyongyang
People play at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
People play in a water pool at Rungna Water Park in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 7, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Labourers and youth visit Munsu Water Park during a continued period of hot weather in this August 8, 2014 photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang August 11, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
A building dedication ceremony takes place at The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
People use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
