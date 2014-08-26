We can be heroes

An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he clean Nihonbashi bridge with a broom while clad in a costume, featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his "super" weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission. Calling himself Mangetsu-man, he first appeared on the streets of Tokyo last year without any publicity or fanfare and mainly cleans around the city's Nihonbashi bridge. Historically, Nihonbashi bridge is Tokyo's most famous bridge until an expressway was constructed over it shortly before the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and ruined what was for many its iconic status. Mangetsu-man is one among many who are petitioning for the government to get rid of the overhead highway and clean it up ahead of the next Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

