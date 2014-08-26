Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 26, 2014 | 2:00pm EDT

We can be heroes

An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he clean Nihonbashi bridge with a broom while clad in a costume, featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his "super" weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission. Calling himself Mangetsu-man, he first appeared on the streets of Tokyo last year without any publicity or fanfare and mainly cleans around the city's Nihonbashi bridge. Historically, Nihonbashi bridge is Tokyo's most famous bridge until an expressway was constructed over it shortly before the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and ruined what was for many its iconic status. Mangetsu-man is one among many who are petitioning for the government to get rid of the overhead highway and clean it up ahead of the next Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he clean Nihonbashi bridge with a broom while clad in a costume, featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he clean Nihonbashi bridge with a broom while clad in a costume, featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one such Japanese hero the enemy is garbage and his "super" weapons are a broom, a dust pan and an army of volunteers who have joined his mission. Calling himself Mangetsu-man, he first appeared on the streets of Tokyo last year without any publicity or fanfare and mainly cleans around the city's Nihonbashi bridge. Historically, Nihonbashi bridge is Tokyo's most famous bridge until an expressway was constructed over it shortly before the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics, and ruined what was for many its iconic status. Mangetsu-man is one among many who are petitioning for the government to get rid of the overhead highway and clean it up ahead of the next Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 32
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
2 / 32
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as comic book superhero Batman walks in front of the Maracana stadium during a protest outside the nearby Indian museum in Rio de Janeiro December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An anti-government demonstrator dressed as comic book superhero Batman walks in front of the Maracana stadium during a protest outside the nearby Indian museum in Rio de Janeiro December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as comic book superhero Batman walks in front of the Maracana stadium during a protest outside the nearby Indian museum in Rio de Janeiro December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Close
3 / 32
Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his strength to the elderly, passengers lugging heavy packages and mothers with baby strollers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his strength to the elderly, passengers lugging heavy packages and mothers with baby strollers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
4 / 32
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 11, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 11, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate....more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 11, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
Close
5 / 32
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 32
Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a photograph inside his home in downtown Mexico City March 7, 2013. Oviedo, a former television and theater actor, began working as a street artist in downtown Mexico City a year ago. On average, a street artist in Mexico City earn some 40 dollars a day for around eight hours of work. The street artists in Mexico City are requesting the police to allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogue and exhibit various artwork in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a photograph inside his home in downtown Mexico City March 7, 2013. Oviedo, a former television and theater actor, began working as a street artist in downtown Mexico City a...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a photograph inside his home in downtown Mexico City March 7, 2013. Oviedo, a former television and theater actor, began working as a street artist in downtown Mexico City a year ago. On average, a street artist in Mexico City earn some 40 dollars a day for around eight hours of work. The street artists in Mexico City are requesting the police to allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogue and exhibit various artwork in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 32
Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spider-Man wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spider-Man wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spider-Man wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
Close
8 / 32
A man dressed as Batman and a burglary suspect stand in a police station in Bradford, northern England, on February 25, 2013, in this still photograph taken from video and provided by West Yorkshire Police on March 4, 2013. A mystery man dressed as Batman demonstrated the same crime-fighting skills as the caped crusader when he handed over a suspect wanted for burglary in Britain. Closed-circuit television footage showed a portly figure wearing an ill-fitting costume including gloves, cape and mask, bringing a 27-year-old man to a police station in Bradford in northern England. REUTERS/West Yorkshire Police/Handout

A man dressed as Batman and a burglary suspect stand in a police station in Bradford, northern England, on February 25, 2013, in this still photograph taken from video and provided by West Yorkshire Police on March 4, 2013. A mystery man dressed as...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A man dressed as Batman and a burglary suspect stand in a police station in Bradford, northern England, on February 25, 2013, in this still photograph taken from video and provided by West Yorkshire Police on March 4, 2013. A mystery man dressed as Batman demonstrated the same crime-fighting skills as the caped crusader when he handed over a suspect wanted for burglary in Britain. Closed-circuit television footage showed a portly figure wearing an ill-fitting costume including gloves, cape and mask, bringing a 27-year-old man to a police station in Bradford in northern England. REUTERS/West Yorkshire Police/Handout
Close
9 / 32
A man dressed as 'Superpublica', an invented superhero who defends public education, poses as students protest against spending cuts in public education in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

A man dressed as 'Superpublica', an invented superhero who defends public education, poses as students protest against spending cuts in public education in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A man dressed as 'Superpublica', an invented superhero who defends public education, poses as students protest against spending cuts in public education in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Close
10 / 32
Batman is pulled over by police in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 21, 2012, as pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters March 30, 2012. Police said Batman's black Lamborghini did not have proper license plates. According to published reports, Batman's license plates were inside the car and he was not ticketed. Media reports also identify the superhero as Lenny Robinson, a Baltimore businessman who dresses like Batman to entertain sick children at area hospitals. REUTERS/Montgomery County Police Department/Handout

Batman is pulled over by police in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 21, 2012, as pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters March 30, 2012. Police said Batman's black Lamborghini did not have proper license plates. According to published...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Batman is pulled over by police in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 21, 2012, as pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters March 30, 2012. Police said Batman's black Lamborghini did not have proper license plates. According to published reports, Batman's license plates were inside the car and he was not ticketed. Media reports also identify the superhero as Lenny Robinson, a Baltimore businessman who dresses like Batman to entertain sick children at area hospitals. REUTERS/Montgomery County Police Department/Handout
Close
11 / 32
Artists dressed as "Thor" (L) and "Iron Man" pose for photographers next to a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the Federal District Government building at Zocalo Square in Mexico city July 13, 2012. The artists were requesting that the police would allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogues and various art work in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Artists dressed as "Thor" (L) and "Iron Man" pose for photographers next to a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the Federal District Government building at Zocalo Square in Mexico city July 13, 2012. The artists were requesting...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Artists dressed as "Thor" (L) and "Iron Man" pose for photographers next to a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the Federal District Government building at Zocalo Square in Mexico city July 13, 2012. The artists were requesting that the police would allow them to conduct their street performances, public dialogues and various art work in public places. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 32
Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Close
13 / 32
Comic book fan Sergio Felipe puts on his Iron Man character mask at the unveiling of the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. The museum unveiled wax statues based on the the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers". REUTERS/Keith Bedfor

Comic book fan Sergio Felipe puts on his Iron Man character mask at the unveiling of the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. The museum unveiled wax statues based on the the Marvel Entertainment...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Comic book fan Sergio Felipe puts on his Iron Man character mask at the unveiling of the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. The museum unveiled wax statues based on the the Marvel Entertainment film "The Avengers". REUTERS/Keith Bedfor
Close
14 / 32
An environmental activist dressed as a superhero smiles as she is detained during a rally in opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline on the sidewalk in front of the White House in Washington March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

An environmental activist dressed as a superhero smiles as she is detained during a rally in opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline on the sidewalk in front of the White House in Washington March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An environmental activist dressed as a superhero smiles as she is detained during a rally in opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline on the sidewalk in front of the White House in Washington March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 32
A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Close
16 / 32
An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek

An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Close
17 / 32
Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, laughs with neighbor Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, laughs with neighbor Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, laughs with neighbor Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he became known as the hero in a Batman's costume. While he has not fought crime yet, he does believe in justice and wants to help the police. In the mean time, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa
Close
18 / 32
Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Close
19 / 32
Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber

Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber
Close
20 / 32
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Close
21 / 32
Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 32
A high school graduate, painted as Captain America for his initiation into Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ) during the traditional "trote", stands in Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2011. The students used Captain America as the theme as the city awaits President Barack Obama's state visit on March 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A high school graduate, painted as Captain America for his initiation into Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ) during the traditional "trote", stands in Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2011. The students used Captain America as the...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A high school graduate, painted as Captain America for his initiation into Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ) during the traditional "trote", stands in Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2011. The students used Captain America as the theme as the city awaits President Barack Obama's state visit on March 20. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
23 / 32
Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
Close
24 / 32
A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
25 / 32
A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
26 / 32
United Auto Workers (UAW) union member Maryo Mendez wears a costume and plants a sign in the back of his pickup truck at the UAW union hall in Fremont, California February 12, 2010. Mendez, a worker at the Toyota/NUMMI plant for 19 years, and other UAW workers are protesting the upcoming closure of that automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

United Auto Workers (UAW) union member Maryo Mendez wears a costume and plants a sign in the back of his pickup truck at the UAW union hall in Fremont, California February 12, 2010. Mendez, a worker at the Toyota/NUMMI plant for 19 years, and other...more

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
United Auto Workers (UAW) union member Maryo Mendez wears a costume and plants a sign in the back of his pickup truck at the UAW union hall in Fremont, California February 12, 2010. Mendez, a worker at the Toyota/NUMMI plant for 19 years, and other UAW workers are protesting the upcoming closure of that automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Close
27 / 32
A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 32
A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
29 / 32
People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
30 / 32
A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Close
31 / 32
Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Tuesday, August 26, 2014
Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Khat - Somalia's paradise flower

Khat - Somalia's paradise flower

Next Slideshows

Khat - Somalia's paradise flower

Khat - Somalia's paradise flower

Dubbed "the flower of paradise," this leafy sprouts from this narcotic shrub are flown daily into Mogadishu to be distributed across Somalia.

Aug 26 2014
Diner en Blanc New York

Diner en Blanc New York

The annual dinner's location is kept secret until just before the event.

Aug 26 2014
Islamic State captures air base

Islamic State captures air base

Islamic militants storm Tabqa air base, the Syrian army's last foothold in the northeast region.

Aug 25 2014
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Highlights from the annual celebration.

Aug 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast