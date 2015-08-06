Edition:
Weapons of Ferguson

A counter-strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 will be the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests both in Ferguson and around the United States following subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in several other cities. It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents of many U.S. cities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A counter-strike (CS) grenade lies in tall grass the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pepper ball round and resin rounds retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A grenade pin lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Beanbag shotgun rounds retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri in August of 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A small rubber bullet lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Grenade pins and safety levers retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A beanbag shotgun shell lies in the grass the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A multiple projectile counter-strike (CS) round retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A grenade safety lever lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Various calibers of rubber bullets retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A beanbag round lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A counter-strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A rubber bullet lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

