Weapons of Ferguson
A counter-strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 will be the first anniversary of...more
A counter-strike (CS) grenade lies in tall grass the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A pepper ball round and resin rounds retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri in August 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A grenade pin lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Beanbag shotgun rounds retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri in August of 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A small rubber bullet lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Grenade pins and safety levers retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A beanbag shotgun shell lies in the grass the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A multiple projectile counter-strike (CS) round retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A grenade safety lever lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Various calibers of rubber bullets retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 are displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A beanbag round lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A counter-strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A rubber bullet lies in the street the day after violent demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
