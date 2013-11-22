Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 22, 2013 | 2:15pm EST

Wear it like Beckham

<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
1 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the victims of the typhoon Haiyan which devastated parts of the Philippines. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the...more

Friday, November 22, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the victims of the typhoon Haiyan which devastated parts of the Philippines. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
2 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
3 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 10
<p>Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
5 / 10
<p>Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
6 / 10
<p>Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
7 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
9 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Friday, November 22, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

Next Slideshows

Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

Nov 21 2013
Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive

Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive

People magazine picks the Maroon 5 singer as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

Nov 20 2013
Highest paid musicians

Highest paid musicians

Forbes releases its 2013 list of which musicians made the most money in the past year.

Nov 19 2013
Catching Fire red carpet

Catching Fire red carpet

The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

Nov 19 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast