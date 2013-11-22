Wear it like Beckham
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the...more
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the victims of the typhoon Haiyan which devastated parts of the Philippines. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Next Slideshows
Latin Grammy Awards
Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive
People magazine picks the Maroon 5 singer as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.
Highest paid musicians
Forbes releases its 2013 list of which musicians made the most money in the past year.
Catching Fire red carpet
The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.