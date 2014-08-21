Wearing a veil in Britain

Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like her strict interpretation of Islam. Sundas says, "I was determined to wear it nonetheless as I had a conviction in my heart that I wanted to please God instead of people. I don't have such a strict interpretation of covering now, instead I focus more on modesty and moderate covering." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close