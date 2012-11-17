Week in fashion
A model prepares backstage before at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Actress Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Models present creations by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A model presents an Islamic theme creation by Indonesian designer Nuniek Mawardi during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man checks his phone next to clothes to be worn at the fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino, to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
A model paints her nails as she prepares for a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Keira Knightley attends the after-party for the premiere of the movie "Anna Karenina" at the Greystone Manor Supper Club in Los Angeles, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Top 12 finalist Melanie Martinez arrives at the NBC's "The Voice" Season 3 red carpet at House of Blues in West Hollywood, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Models present a creation by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Make-up artist and performer Keston Benthum with a painted face poses in a costume during the launch of the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
Taylor Swift performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld poses before the opening of his photo exhibition entitled "Little Black Jacket" at the Grand Palais in Paris November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models, wearing bodysuits to represent a painter's palette, pose before a presentation to launch the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva
Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A contestant for the Miss Colombia beauty pageant does a catwalk during a swimsuit fashion show in Cartagena November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
Actress Li Chengyuan poses on the red carpet of the movie "Judge Archer" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Pink Magnolia at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City November 12, 2012. Mercedes Benz Fashion Week runs until Friday. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A model presents a creation by Haitian designer Michel Chataigne during a runway show at Haiti's first Fashion Week in Port-au-Prince November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker
Actress Elena Radonicich poses during a photocall for the movie "Tutto parla di te" (All About You) at the Rome Film Festival November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Shoppers from mainland China wait for their guide in front of a Christmas installation outside Times Square shopping mall at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Models use their mobile phones as they wait for the beginning of a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
Models present creations from designer Edward Venero on an auto-rickshaw taxi during Lima Fashion Week in Lima November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Actress Renata Litvinova poses during the red carpet for the movie "Eternal Return : Screen Tests" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation by Patachou for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Models present lingerie maker Triumph's new concept bra, the "Women Restoration Bra", during its unveiling in Tokyo November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias
