Fri Nov 16, 2012

Week in fashion

<p>A model prepares backstage before at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A model prepares backstage before at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Actress Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Actress Kristen Stewart arrives for the European premiere of "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" in London, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Models present creations by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Models present creations by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A model presents an Islamic theme creation by Indonesian designer Nuniek Mawardi during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A model presents an Islamic theme creation by Indonesian designer Nuniek Mawardi during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A man checks his phone next to clothes to be worn at the fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino, to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

A man checks his phone next to clothes to be worn at the fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino, to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>A model paints her nails as she prepares for a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

A model paints her nails as she prepares for a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>Keira Knightley attends the after-party for the premiere of the movie "Anna Karenina" at the Greystone Manor Supper Club in Los Angeles, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon </p>

Keira Knightley attends the after-party for the premiere of the movie "Anna Karenina" at the Greystone Manor Supper Club in Los Angeles, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

<p>Top 12 finalist Melanie Martinez arrives at the NBC's "The Voice" Season 3 red carpet at House of Blues in West Hollywood, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn </p>

Top 12 finalist Melanie Martinez arrives at the NBC's "The Voice" Season 3 red carpet at House of Blues in West Hollywood, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

<p>A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Models present a creation by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

Models present a creation by Mexican designers Pineda and Covalin at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>Make-up artist and performer Keston Benthum with a painted face poses in a costume during the launch of the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva </p>

Make-up artist and performer Keston Benthum with a painted face poses in a costume during the launch of the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain, November 12, 2012....more

<p>Taylor Swift performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Taylor Swift performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld poses before the opening of his photo exhibition entitled "Little Black Jacket" at the Grand Palais in Paris November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld poses before the opening of his photo exhibition entitled "Little Black Jacket" at the Grand Palais in Paris November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Models, wearing bodysuits to represent a painter's palette, pose before a presentation to launch the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva </p>

Models, wearing bodysuits to represent a painter's palette, pose before a presentation to launch the "Joy The Finale" band, led by Brian MacFarlane, for Carnival 2013 at its headquarters in Woodbrook, Port-of-Spain November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea...more

<p>Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen performs during the MTV European Music Awards 2012 show at the Festhalle in Frankfurt November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A contestant for the Miss Colombia beauty pageant does a catwalk during a swimsuit fashion show in Cartagena November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento </p>

A contestant for the Miss Colombia beauty pageant does a catwalk during a swimsuit fashion show in Cartagena November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

<p>Actress Li Chengyuan poses on the red carpet of the movie "Judge Archer" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Li Chengyuan poses on the red carpet of the movie "Judge Archer" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Pink Magnolia at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City November 12, 2012. Mercedes Benz Fashion Week runs until Friday. REUTERS/Henry Romero </p>

A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Pink Magnolia at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show in Mexico City November 12, 2012. Mercedes Benz Fashion Week runs until Friday. REUTERS/Henry Romero

<p>A model presents a creation by Haitian designer Michel Chataigne during a runway show at Haiti's first Fashion Week in Port-au-Prince November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker </p>

A model presents a creation by Haitian designer Michel Chataigne during a runway show at Haiti's first Fashion Week in Port-au-Prince November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Swoan Parker

<p>Actress Elena Radonicich poses during a photocall for the movie "Tutto parla di te" (All About You) at the Rome Film Festival November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Actress Elena Radonicich poses during a photocall for the movie "Tutto parla di te" (All About You) at the Rome Film Festival November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>Shoppers from mainland China wait for their guide in front of a Christmas installation outside Times Square shopping mall at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Shoppers from mainland China wait for their guide in front of a Christmas installation outside Times Square shopping mall at the Causeway Bay district in Hong Kong November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

<p>Models use their mobile phones as they wait for the beginning of a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

Models use their mobile phones as they wait for the beginning of a fashion show by Italian fashion house Moschino to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

<p>Models present creations from designer Edward Venero on an auto-rickshaw taxi during Lima Fashion Week in Lima November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

Models present creations from designer Edward Venero on an auto-rickshaw taxi during Lima Fashion Week in Lima November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

<p>Actress Renata Litvinova poses during the red carpet for the movie "Eternal Return : Screen Tests" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Actress Renata Litvinova poses during the red carpet for the movie "Eternal Return : Screen Tests" at the Rome Film Festival November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

<p>A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

A model presents a creation by Sacada for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>A model presents a creation by Patachou for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares </p>

A model presents a creation by Patachou for their fall/winter 2013 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>Models present lingerie maker Triumph's new concept bra, the "Women Restoration Bra", during its unveiling in Tokyo November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Models present lingerie maker Triumph's new concept bra, the "Women Restoration Bra", during its unveiling in Tokyo November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

<p>A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias </p>

A model presents a creation by Italian fashion house Moschino during a fashion show to open the Tel Aviv Fashion Week in Tel Aviv November 11, 2012. REUTERS/ Nir Elias

