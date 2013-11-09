Week in fashion
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Iodice Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Coven Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from Victor Dzenk's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model presents a creation from Patricia Vieira's fall/winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A model displays a creation by French designer Denis Durand during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A model presents a creation from the 2nd Floor Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations by Belarusian Fashion Centre during Belarus Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2014 in Minsk, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Models present creations from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show at Rio de Janeiro's Modern Art Museum (MAM) November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A model presents a creation from the Sacada Fall/Winter 2014 collection at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Models laugh backstage before the Fall/Winter 2014 collections at the Fashion Rio show in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
