Week in Fashion
Models present creations during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Models present creations during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Russian designer Slava Zaitsev (3rd L) reacts after his show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian designer Slava Zaitsev (3rd L) reacts after his show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A model presents a creation during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
British model Georgia May Jagger poses for a picture in front of one of the engines of a new British Airways 777-700ER aircraft at Sydney Airport, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
British model Georgia May Jagger poses for a picture in front of one of the engines of a new British Airways 777-700ER aircraft at Sydney Airport, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Models present creations by South Korean fashion brand VANTVAART for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations by South Korean fashion brand VANTVAART for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Russian design duo HakaMa at their show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow. April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A model presents a creation by Russian design duo HakaMa at their show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow. April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models present creations by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Georgian designer Ria Keburia at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Georgian designer Ria Keburia at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation during the Enteley show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation during the Enteley show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Model present creations by South Korea's fashion brand Kumann for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Model present creations by South Korea's fashion brand Kumann for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during Moscow Fashion Week, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during Moscow Fashion Week, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A model presents a creation of London fashion label PPQ in the aisle of a new British Airways 777-700ER aircraft at Sydney Airport, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
A model presents a creation of London fashion label PPQ in the aisle of a new British Airways 777-700ER aircraft at Sydney Airport, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Models present creations by Russian design duo HakaMa at their show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Models present creations by Russian design duo HakaMa at their show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A model presents a creation during the Enteley show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation during the Enteley show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models carrying designers' creations take part in a rehearsal for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models carrying designers' creations take part in a rehearsal for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Model Gu Li sits and waits backstage before presenting creations by Lu Weixing at the LU Classic Dress collection show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Model Gu Li sits and waits backstage before presenting creations by Lu Weixing at the LU Classic Dress collection show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Models present creations by Chinese designer Wang Yutao during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations by Chinese designer Wang Yutao during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Models present creations by Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models present creations by Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Stars on Broadway
When Hollywood stars head to Broadway.
China Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from China Fashion Week.
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.
Spotlight on Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber paraded through a Polish airport shirtless before flying out of the country, adding to a string of peculiar incidents that have plagued his...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.