Pictures | Thu Apr 4, 2013 | 3:35pm EDT

Week in Fashion

<p>Models present creations during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A worker (back) looks at a model before the MGPIN collection show by Maogeping Image Design Art School at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Russian designer Slava Zaitsev (3rd L) reacts after his show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Model are seen covered with artificial snow flakes during a fashion show of VISCAP Yuan Bing collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation during Colombo Fashion Week in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>British model Georgia May Jagger poses for a picture in front of one of the engines of a new British Airways 777-700ER aircraft at Sydney Airport, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Models present creations by South Korean fashion brand VANTVAART for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian design duo HakaMa at their show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow. April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Models present creations of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Models present creations by Russian designer Slava Zaitsev at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Georgian designer Ria Keburia at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation during the Enteley show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation of the Minzu University of China collection at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Model present creations by South Korea's fashion brand Kumann for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during Moscow Fashion Week, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation of London fashion label PPQ in the aisle of a new British Airways 777-700ER aircraft at Sydney Airport, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Models present creations by Russian design duo HakaMa at their show during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation during the Enteley show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>A model presents a creation for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Models carrying designers' creations take part in a rehearsal for the Korean Designers' collection during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Model Gu Li sits and waits backstage before presenting creations by Lu Weixing at the LU Classic Dress collection show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2013. Fashion week runs till March 30. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Models present creations by Chinese designer Wang Yutao during China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

<p>Models present creations by Russian designer Alena Akhmadullina at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, March 29, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Thursday, April 04, 2013

