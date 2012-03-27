Edition:
Week in sports

<p>Baylor Bears forward Quincy Acy slides under a table courtside while playing against the Kentucky Wildcats during the second half of their men's NCAA South Regional game in Atlanta, Georgia, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Seattle Mariners' Ichiro Suzuki breaks his bat hitting the ball against Hanshin Tigers' starter Minoru Iwata during the fourth inning of their exhibition game in Tokyo March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Mexican Erik Morales (L) ducks a punch from Philadelphia boxer Danny Garcia during their WBC super lightweight world championship in Houston March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson </p>

<p>Mexico's Nestor Calderon (L) collides with Trinidad and Tobago's goalkeeper Andre Marchan during their CONCACAF Olympic qualifying match in Carson, California March 23, 2012. Mexico won the match 7-1. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo </p>

<p>Florida Gators center Erik Murphy (lower) and Marquette Golden Eagles forward Jamil Wilson (top) battle for a rebound in the second half during the NCAA men's West Regional tournament in Phoenix, Arizona March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Minnesota Wild center Mikko Koivu (9) hands officer Joe Reginek of the St. Paul Police SWAT team a puck for a ceremonial puck drop after Reginek rappelled to the ice from the rafters of the Xcel Arena before the start of the Wild's NHL game against the Calgary Flames in St. Paul, Minnesota March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>FC Basel's (FCB) David Abraham (top) and Eudis of FC Servette head the ball during their Swiss Super League match in Basel March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

<p>New York Jets quarterback Tim Tebow speaks at a news conference introducing him as a Jets at the team's training in Florham Park, New Jersey March 26, 2012. Tebow was traded to the Jets from the Denver Broncos last week. REUTERS/Mike Segar (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)</p>

<p>Goalie Robin Randall spits out water during the Canadian men's water polo team practice in Calgary, Alberta March 20, 2012. The 13-man squad is entering its final stages of preparation for the 2012 Men's Water Polo Olympic Qualification Tournament, which starts from April 1 to April 8 in Edmonton. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

<p>Vancouver Canucks goal tender Cory Schneider listens to the anthem before the start of the Canucks' NHL game against the Minnesota Wild in St. Paul, Minnesota March 19, 2012. Minnesota won 2-0. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Syracuse Orange guard Scoop Jardine (11) fights for the ball with Ohio State Buckeyes forward Jared Sullinger as Orange forward Rakeem Christmas (L) and forward Kris Joseph look on during the first half of their men's NCAA East Regional game in Boston, Massachusetts, March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Nashville Predators' Andrei Kostitsyn (46) and Pittsburgh Penguins' Deryk Engelland (5) collide in the second period of their NHL game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn</p>

<p>Partizan fans light torches during a derby match against Red Star at Serbia's national cup semi-final in Belgrade March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic</p>

<p>A performer falls with a bicycle after riding it off the 10 metre platform during a break in competition at the FINA Diving World Series being held at the National Aquatics Centre, also known as the Water Cube, in Beijing March 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Xavier Musketeers guard Dee Davis (L) falls after colliding with Baylor Bears guard Pierre Jackson during the first half of their men's NCAA South Regional game in Atlanta, March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

<p>Vancouver Canucks right wing Alex Burrows (14) defenseman Kevin Bieksa (3) and goalie Roberto Luongo (1) end up in their goal net in the third period of their NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

<p>Tiger Woods hits out of a fairway bunker on the 10th hole during fourth round play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA tournament in Orlando, Florida, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco</p>

<p>Neymar (L) of Brazil's Santos is tackled by Diego Minaya of Peru's Juan Aurich during their Copa Libertadores match in Sao Paulo March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Wisconsin Badgers forward/center Jared Berggren (C) and Syracuse Orange center Baye Keita (12) scramble for the ball during the second half of their men's NCAA East Regional game in Boston, Massachusetts, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Inter Milan's goalkeeper Julio Cesar (R) tries to stop Juventus' Martin Caceres from scoring during their Serie A match at the Juventus stadium in Turin March 25, 2012. Juventus won 2-0. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

