Week in sports
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Juan Manuel Marquez of Mexico (R) connects on Serhiy Fedchenko of Ukraine during their vacant interim-junior welterweight title of the WBO match at the Arena Mexico in Mexico city April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Luna Rossa team Swordfish of Italy crews compete with their multihulls during the America's Cup World Series regatta in Naples April 15, 2012 . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Luna Rossa team Swordfish of Italy crews compete with their multihulls during the America's Cup World Series regatta in Naples April 15, 2012 . REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Players from the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues pile into the Blues net during their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Players from the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues pile into the Blues net during their NHL Western Conference quarter-final playoff hockey game in St. Louis, Missouri, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Toronto Blue Jays Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles Robert Andino in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Toronto Blue Jays Brett Lawrie catches a foul ball hit by Baltimore Orioles Robert Andino in the sixth inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany enters the pit lane during the qualifying session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany enters the pit lane during the qualifying session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Jermaine Jones (R) of Schalke 04 challenges Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Jermaine Jones (R) of Schalke 04 challenges Robert Lewandowski of Borussia Dortmund during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Young athletes from the provincial diving team help their fellow athlete to stretch during a training session at a training centre in Hefei, Anhui province, April 14, 2012. There are nearly 20 members in the Anhui provincial diving team, with the...more
Young athletes from the provincial diving team help their fellow athlete to stretch during a training session at a training centre in Hefei, Anhui province, April 14, 2012. There are nearly 20 members in the Anhui provincial diving team, with the youngest member being 8-years-old, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Always Waining ridden by Tom O'Brien on jumps the fourth from last fence on its way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Always Waining ridden by Tom O'Brien on jumps the fourth from last fence on its way to winning the Topham Steeple Chase on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree, northern England April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives out of his garage during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso of Spain drives out of his garage during the first practice session of the Chinese F1 Grand Prix at Shanghai International circuit April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. men's water polo team captain Tony Azevedo trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Thousand Oaks, near Los Angeles, California, April 12, 2012. The team won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
U.S. men's water polo team captain Tony Azevedo trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Thousand Oaks, near Los Angeles, California, April 12, 2012. The team won the silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitons. The banner at background reads "Let us...more
Girls train in a Taekwondo Hall in Pyongyang April 12, 2012. Students trained here are selected from different provinces, with some presenting North Korea to compete in international taekwondo competitons. The banner at background reads "Let us defend the Party Central Committee headed by the respected comrade Kim Jong-un, at the cost of our lives!" REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
Red Star fans light torches during Serbia's National Cup semifinal match against Partizan in Belgrade April 11, 2012. Red Star won the game by 2-0. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic
A competitor waits backstage during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. More than 30 bodybuilders divided into eight groups based on their weight will participate in the oldest and most...more
A competitor waits backstage during the screening session for 'Mr. Mumbai' body building competition in Mumbai April 10, 2012. More than 30 bodybuilders divided into eight groups based on their weight will participate in the oldest and most prestigious body building competition in the city on Wednesday. Eight finalists, one from each group will then compete for the title of Mumbai Shree or Mr. Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice March 22, 2012. Kozmus was the Olympic gold medallist from Beijing and World Champion from Berlin. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Primoz Kozmus of Slovenia throws a hammer during his training for the 2012 London Olympics in Brezice March 22, 2012. Kozmus was the Olympic gold medallist from Beijing and World Champion from Berlin. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Marco Maia (L), president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, heads a ball as Santos soccer player Neymar (R) watches during a ceremony celebrating the club's 100th anniversay in Brasilia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Marco Maia (L), president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, heads a ball as Santos soccer player Neymar (R) watches during a ceremony celebrating the club's 100th anniversay in Brasilia April 10, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The Japan synchronised swimming team practise a routine during a training session at the Olympic Acquatics centre ahead of the qualification competition, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, East London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
The Japan synchronised swimming team practise a routine during a training session at the Olympic Acquatics centre ahead of the qualification competition, at the Olympic Park in Stratford, East London April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Martin Capek of the Czech Republic (L) and Michail Ivanov of Kyrgyzstan compete during their men's epee team competition at the World Fencing Championships in Kiev April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Martin Capek of the Czech Republic (L) and Michail Ivanov of Kyrgyzstan compete during their men's epee team competition at the World Fencing Championships in Kiev April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A giant water fountain in the shape of the Stanley Cup, presented to the champions of the National Hockey League (NHL), stands on display in Times Square, New York April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A giant water fountain in the shape of the Stanley Cup, presented to the champions of the National Hockey League (NHL), stands on display in Times Square, New York April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Best of the Masters
Bubba Watson wins the Masters at Augusta National.
Kentucky wins NCAA title
Kentucky beats Kansas to win the Final Four.
Olympic hopes in Gaza
Four Palestinians will participate in the upcoming London Olympics.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images of the week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.