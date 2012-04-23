Week in sports

A coach talks to students as another hits a shot during a table tennis class at the Shichahai Sports School in Beijing March 21, 2012. The school has approximately 600 students and 80 coaches training in ten different sports. Children are handpicked from around China and sent to be trained as the next generation of Olympic champions for sports including table tennis, badminton, weightlifting, gymnastics, volleyball, boxing and tae kwon do. About half the students pay their own way with the other half, called 'professional reserves,' having all their training, academic and accommodation expenses covered by the state. REUTERS/David Gray