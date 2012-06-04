Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2012 | 6:05pm EDT

Week in sports

<p>Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 04, 2012

Boston Red Sox Kevin Youkilis gets hit by the pitch by Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Drew Hutchison (not seen) during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 18
<p>Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica competes in the men's 100 metres event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica competes in the men's 100 metres event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, June 04, 2012

Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica competes in the men's 100 metres event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
2 / 18
<p>Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Monday, June 04, 2012

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns the ball to Juan Monaco of Argentina during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Close
3 / 18
<p>Brazil forward Givanildo "Hulk" Vieira de Souza (L) falls to the ground after colliding with Mexico defender Francisco Rodriguez during the first half of their soccer friendly match in Arlington, Texas June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

Brazil forward Givanildo "Hulk" Vieira de Souza (L) falls to the ground after colliding with Mexico defender Francisco Rodriguez during the first half of their soccer friendly match in Arlington, Texas June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Monday, June 04, 2012

Brazil forward Givanildo "Hulk" Vieira de Souza (L) falls to the ground after colliding with Mexico defender Francisco Rodriguez during the first half of their soccer friendly match in Arlington, Texas June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Close
4 / 18
<p>Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Monday, June 04, 2012

Tiger Woods of the U.S. drops his club after his second shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
5 / 18
<p>San Antonio Spurs forward DeJuan Blair (45) gets to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka (9) during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Smith/Pool </p>

San Antonio Spurs forward DeJuan Blair (45) gets to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka (9) during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Smith/Pool more

Monday, June 04, 2012

San Antonio Spurs forward DeJuan Blair (45) gets to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Serge Ibaka (9) during Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference basketball finals in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Smith/Pool

Close
6 / 18
<p>Italy's Mario Balotelli (R) fights for the ball with Russia's Kirill Nababkin during their international friendly soccer match ahead of Euro 2012, in Zurich June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

Italy's Mario Balotelli (R) fights for the ball with Russia's Kirill Nababkin during their international friendly soccer match ahead of Euro 2012, in Zurich June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Monday, June 04, 2012

Italy's Mario Balotelli (R) fights for the ball with Russia's Kirill Nababkin during their international friendly soccer match ahead of Euro 2012, in Zurich June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
7 / 18
<p>Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, June 04, 2012

Roger Federer of Switzerland returns the ball to David Goffin of Belgium during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 18
<p>Toronto Blue Jays batter Brett Lawrie breaks his bat on a fly out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Toronto Blue Jays batter Brett Lawrie breaks his bat on a fly out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Monday, June 04, 2012

Toronto Blue Jays batter Brett Lawrie breaks his bat on a fly out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Close
9 / 18
<p>A horse rises with its rider on its back on the track during early morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A horse rises with its rider on its back on the track during early morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, June 04, 2012

A horse rises with its rider on its back on the track during early morning workout at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
10 / 18
<p>U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, June 04, 2012

U.S. marathon runner Meb Keflezighi trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Mammoth Lakes, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 18
<p>An unidentified athlete competes in the men's pole vault event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

An unidentified athlete competes in the men's pole vault event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, June 04, 2012

An unidentified athlete competes in the men's pole vault event at the Golden Gala IAAF Diamond League at the Olympic stadium in Rome May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
12 / 18
<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Monday, June 04, 2012

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
13 / 18
<p>Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Greg Reynolds (C) collides with Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief, and the team's first baseman, Jim Tallman (R) during their game in Cooperstown, New York May 27, 2012. Tallman was taken off the field with a severe ankle injury. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team is comprised of United States military personnel who lost limbs during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Greg Reynolds (C) collides with Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief, and the team's first baseman, Jim Tallman (R) during their game in Cooperstown, New York May 27, 2012. Tallman was taken...more

Monday, June 04, 2012

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Greg Reynolds (C) collides with Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief, and the team's first baseman, Jim Tallman (R) during their game in Cooperstown, New York May 27, 2012. Tallman was taken off the field with a severe ankle injury. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team is comprised of United States military personnel who lost limbs during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
14 / 18
<p>A yacht from the "Clipper Round The World" race is seen sailing past the financial district during a ceremonial parade at the Hudson River in New York, June 3, 2012. The race, which started in August 2011, circumnavigates the globe in eight legs, totalling over 40,000 miles and taking approximately 11 months. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A yacht from the "Clipper Round The World" race is seen sailing past the financial district during a ceremonial parade at the Hudson River in New York, June 3, 2012. The race, which started in August 2011, circumnavigates the globe in eight legs,...more

Monday, June 04, 2012

A yacht from the "Clipper Round The World" race is seen sailing past the financial district during a ceremonial parade at the Hudson River in New York, June 3, 2012. The race, which started in August 2011, circumnavigates the globe in eight legs, totalling over 40,000 miles and taking approximately 11 months. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
15 / 18
<p>Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene (L) checks New Jersey Devils' Ryan Carter during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger</p>

Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene (L) checks New Jersey Devils' Ryan Carter during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Monday, June 04, 2012

Los Angeles Kings' Matt Greene (L) checks New Jersey Devils' Ryan Carter during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey final in Newark, New Jersey, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Close
16 / 18
<p>Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia reacts after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia reacts after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Monday, June 04, 2012

Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia reacts after winning her match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Close
17 / 18
<p>Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) of Spain and compatriot Honda rider Dani Pedrosa spray cava on the podium at the Catalunya MotoGP Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 3, 2012. Lorenzo won the race and Pedrosa was second. REUTERS/Albert Gea </p>

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) of Spain and compatriot Honda rider Dani Pedrosa spray cava on the podium at the Catalunya MotoGP Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 3, 2012. Lorenzo won the race and Pedrosa was second. REUTERS/Albert...more

Monday, June 04, 2012

Yamaha MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo (L) of Spain and compatriot Honda rider Dani Pedrosa spray cava on the podium at the Catalunya MotoGP Grand Prix in Montmelo, near Barcelona, June 3, 2012. Lorenzo won the race and Pedrosa was second. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Wounded Warriors play ball

Wounded Warriors play ball

Next Slideshows

Wounded Warriors play ball

Wounded Warriors play ball

The Wounded Warrior team is made up of veterans who have lost limbs during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan, and tours the country playing competitive...

May 28 2012
The Indy 500

The Indy 500

Dario Franchitti wins the Indianapolis 500 for the third time.

May 28 2012
NBA playoffs

NBA playoffs

Highlights from the NBA playoff action.

May 24 2012
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

May 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast