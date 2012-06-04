Week in sports

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team base runner Greg Reynolds (C) collides with Cooperstown, New York Fire Department Chief, and the team's first baseman, Jim Tallman (R) during their game in Cooperstown, New York May 27, 2012. Tallman was taken off the field with a severe ankle injury. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball team is comprised of United States military personnel who lost limbs during their service in Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Gary Cameron