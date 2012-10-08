Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 8, 2012 | 6:10pm EDT

Week in sports

<p>Baltimore Orioles' Jim Thome (R) sprays teammate Nate McLouth (L) with champagne after their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Baltimore Orioles' Jim Thome (R) sprays teammate Nate McLouth (L) with champagne after their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Baltimore Orioles' Jim Thome (R) sprays teammate Nate McLouth (L) with champagne after their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
1 / 18
<p>Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado (L), J.J. Hardy, and Robert Andino (R) celebrate their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado (L), J.J. Hardy, and Robert Andino (R) celebrate their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Monday, October 08, 2012

Baltimore Orioles' Manny Machado (L), J.J. Hardy, and Robert Andino (R) celebrate their win against the Texas Rangers following an MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
2 / 18
<p>Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy (25) tumbles into the end zone to score against Pittsburgh Steelers Lawrence Timmons (94) in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn </p>

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy (25) tumbles into the end zone to score against Pittsburgh Steelers Lawrence Timmons (94) in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Monday, October 08, 2012

Philadelphia Eagles LeSean McCoy (25) tumbles into the end zone to score against Pittsburgh Steelers Lawrence Timmons (94) in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Cohn

Close
3 / 18
<p>Competitors taking part in the World Hickory Open Golf Championship celebrate together after making a putt during the first round at Monifeith Links golf course in Monifeith, east Scotland October 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Competitors taking part in the World Hickory Open Golf Championship celebrate together after making a putt during the first round at Monifeith Links golf course in Monifeith, east Scotland October 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Monday, October 08, 2012

Competitors taking part in the World Hickory Open Golf Championship celebrate together after making a putt during the first round at Monifeith Links golf course in Monifeith, east Scotland October 8, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 18
<p>South Africa's Chad le Clos competes during the men's 100m butterfly final during the FINA Swimming World Cup 2012 in Doha October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous </p>

South Africa's Chad le Clos competes during the men's 100m butterfly final during the FINA Swimming World Cup 2012 in Doha October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Monday, October 08, 2012

South Africa's Chad le Clos competes during the men's 100m butterfly final during the FINA Swimming World Cup 2012 in Doha October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

Close
5 / 18
<p>New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown pass to break Johnny Unitas' record of consecutive games with a touchdown pass, during the first half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in New Orleans, Louisiana October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman</p>

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown pass to break Johnny Unitas' record of consecutive games with a touchdown pass, during the first half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in New...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown pass to break Johnny Unitas' record of consecutive games with a touchdown pass, during the first half of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers in New Orleans, Louisiana October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Close
6 / 18
<p>Red Bull mechanics celebrate the victory of Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany at the end of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

Red Bull mechanics celebrate the victory of Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany at the end of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, October 08, 2012

Red Bull mechanics celebrate the victory of Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany at the end of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 18
<p>San Francisco Giants Buster Posey's home run ball clears the wall over Cincinnati Reds left fielder Ryan Ludwick (48) in the sixth inning of Game 1 in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in San Francisco, California October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

San Francisco Giants Buster Posey's home run ball clears the wall over Cincinnati Reds left fielder Ryan Ludwick (48) in the sixth inning of Game 1 in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in San Francisco, California October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

San Francisco Giants Buster Posey's home run ball clears the wall over Cincinnati Reds left fielder Ryan Ludwick (48) in the sixth inning of Game 1 in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in San Francisco, California October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
8 / 18
<p>Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel (C) is brought down by LSU Tigers defenders including Eric Reid (L) and Tharold Simon (R) after running for a first down during their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel (C) is brought down by LSU Tigers defenders including Eric Reid (L) and Tharold Simon (R) after running for a first down during their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Florida Gators quarterback Jeff Driskel (C) is brought down by LSU Tigers defenders including Eric Reid (L) and Tharold Simon (R) after running for a first down during their NCAA football game in Gainesville, Florida, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Close
9 / 18
<p>Wolfsburg's Robin Knoche and Schalke 04's Marco Hoeger (L) head a ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Wolfsburg's Robin Knoche and Schalke 04's Marco Hoeger (L) head a ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Monday, October 08, 2012

Wolfsburg's Robin Knoche and Schalke 04's Marco Hoeger (L) head a ball during the German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
10 / 18
<p>Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves during his semi-final men's singles match against Germany's Florian Mayer at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves during his semi-final men's singles match against Germany's Florian Mayer at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, October 08, 2012

Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves during his semi-final men's singles match against Germany's Florian Mayer at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
11 / 18
<p>McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives out of his box during the third practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives out of his box during the third practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Monday, October 08, 2012

McLaren Formula One driver Jenson Button of Britain drives out of his box during the third practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 18
<p>Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Stadium security stand on the field with items thrown onto the field by fans during the eighth inning of their MLB National League Wild Card playoff baseball game in which there was a disputed call as the Atlanta Braves lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in Atlanta, Georgia October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
13 / 18
<p>Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) and Porto's Maicon fight for the ball during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the Dragon stadium in Porto October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal</p>

Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) and Porto's Maicon fight for the ball during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the Dragon stadium in Porto October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Monday, October 08, 2012

Paris Saint Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) and Porto's Maicon fight for the ball during their Champions League Group A soccer match at the Dragon stadium in Porto October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Close
14 / 18
<p>Toronto Blue Jays' Omar Vizquel (top) throws the ball to first base over a sliding Minnesota Twins' Ben Revere during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, October 3, 2012. This will be Vizquel's last game of his baseball career as he retires from playing at the age of 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch </p>

Toronto Blue Jays' Omar Vizquel (top) throws the ball to first base over a sliding Minnesota Twins' Ben Revere during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, October 3, 2012. This will be Vizquel's last game of his...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Toronto Blue Jays' Omar Vizquel (top) throws the ball to first base over a sliding Minnesota Twins' Ben Revere during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, October 3, 2012. This will be Vizquel's last game of his baseball career as he retires from playing at the age of 45. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 18
<p>France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves during his quarter-final men's singles match against Russia's Mikhail Youzhny at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves during his quarter-final men's singles match against Russia's Mikhail Youzhny at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, October 08, 2012

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga serves during his quarter-final men's singles match against Russia's Mikhail Youzhny at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
16 / 18
<p>Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (front) of Germany leads the race while Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (top R) of Spain loses control at the start of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato </p>

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (front) of Germany leads the race while Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (top R) of Spain loses control at the start of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. ...more

Monday, October 08, 2012

Red Bull Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (front) of Germany leads the race while Ferrari Formula One driver Fernando Alonso (top R) of Spain loses control at the start of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
17 / 18
<p>Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish takes a deep breath in the seventh inning of their MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish takes a deep breath in the seventh inning of their MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Monday, October 08, 2012

Texas Rangers pitcher Yu Darvish takes a deep breath in the seventh inning of their MLB American League Wild Card playoff baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
NBA player portraits

NBA player portraits

Next Slideshows

NBA player portraits

NBA player portraits

The NBA season begins on October 30th.

Oct 02 2012
Best of Ryder Cup

Best of Ryder Cup

Europe takes on America in the Ryder Cup.

Oct 01 2012
Controversial Packers loss

Controversial Packers loss

A contentious call by replacement referees awarded a controversial final-play touchdown to the Seattle Seahawks, who beat the Green Bay Packers 14-12.

Sep 25 2012
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

The world's top tennis players face off in New York.

Sep 11 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast