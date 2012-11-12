Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 12, 2012 | 2:10pm EST

Week in sports

<p>Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron </p>

Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Monday, November 12, 2012

Oakland Raiders kick returner Taiwan Jones reaches for a fumble that the Baltimore Ravens recovered in the second half of their NFL football game in Baltimore November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Close
1 / 15
<p>Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell </p>

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Monday, November 12, 2012

Atlanta Hawks guard Kyle Korver falls onto the Miami Heat bench during play in the second half of their NBA basketball game in Atlanta, Georgia November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
2 / 15
<p>Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su </p>

Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, November 12, 2012

Chris John of Indonesia (R) lands a right hand on Chonlatarn Piriyapinyo of Thailand during their WBA super world featherweight title fight at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
3 / 15
<p>Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout </p>

Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Superboat Extreme offshore race boats make the turn at the Key West World Championship in Key West, Florida in this November 9, 2012 handout photo supplied by the Florida Keys News Bureau. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout

Close
4 / 15
<p>New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Monday, November 12, 2012

New Orleans Saints cornerback Corey White (24) intercepts a pass away from Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drew Davis (19) during the second half of their NFL football game in New Orleans, Louisiana November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
5 / 15
<p>Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis </p>

Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Monday, November 12, 2012

Yamaha MotoGP world champion rider Jorge Lorenzo (back) falls behind Paul Bird's James Ellison of Britain during the Valencia MotoGP Grand Prix at the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, near Valencia November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Close
6 / 15
<p>AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Monday, November 12, 2012

AS Roma's Daniele De Rossi (L) jumps for the ball with SS Lazio's Miroslav Klose during their Italian Serie A soccer match at the Olympic stadium in Rome November 11, 2012. Lazio won 3-2. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
7 / 15
<p>Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs over New York Jets defensive tackle Mike DeVito (bottom) and into the endzone while for a fourth quarter touchdown of their NFL football game in Seattle on November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
8 / 15
<p>Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane </p>

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9,...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Madison Cable (L) warms up with her team before playing the Ohio State Buckeyes during the Carrier Classic college basketball game being played on board the U.S.S. Yorktown in Charleston, South Carolina November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
9 / 15
<p>A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez more

Monday, November 12, 2012

A multiple exposure photograph shows Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro as he serves to Spain's David Ferrer during their men's singles tennis match at the ATP World Tour Finals in the O2 Arena in London November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
10 / 15
<p>Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Monday, November 12, 2012

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (15) chases down a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
11 / 15
<p>New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II </p>

New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11,...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

New York Giants' quarterback Eli Manning (10) has the ball knocked loose by Cincinnati Bengals' Wallace Gilberry (95) for the fumble during the second half of play in their NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Close
12 / 15
<p>Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Monday, November 12, 2012

Britain's Andy Murray arrives on court for his men's singles semi-final tennis match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
13 / 15
<p>Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor </p>

Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Monday, November 12, 2012

Russia's Anastasia Martiusheva and Alexei Rogonov perform during the pairs free skating program at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Rostelecom Cup in Moscow, November 10, 2012. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
14 / 15
<p>San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the Rams' Bradley Fletcher look on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the...more

Monday, November 12, 2012

San Francisco 49ers kicker David Akers (C) watches as his field goal attempt against the St. Louis Rams misses in the overtime period during their NFL football game in San Francisco, California November 11, 2012. The 49ers holder Andy Lee (L) and the Rams' Bradley Fletcher look on. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Next Slideshows

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Fall of Lance Armstrong

Lance Armstrong could be jailed and cycling could be dropped from the Olympics as a result of his reported admission to using performance-enhancing drugs.

Jan 15 2013
World Series

World Series

The Giants defeat the Tigers to win the World Series.

Oct 29 2012
MLB postseason

MLB postseason

The unpredictable road to the World Series.

Oct 18 2012
Week in sports

Week in sports

A look at our top sports images of the past week.

Oct 15 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast