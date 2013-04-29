Week in sports
Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry reacts after scoring a basket against the Denver Nuggets during Game 4 of their NBA Western Division quarter-final basketball playoff game in Oakland, California April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (L) makes a save against Ottawa Senators right wing Erik Condra in the third period of their NHL hockey game in Boston, Massachusetts April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Russia's top seed and holder Maria Sharapova celebrates her victory against China's Li Na in the final of the Stuttgart tennis Grand Prix April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Antonin Decarie (L) of Canada falls after being punched by Luis Abregu of Argentina during their WBC World Silver Welterweight title fight at Velez Sarsfield stadium in Buenos Aires April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Toronto Blue Jays runner Edwin Encarnacion is safe at the plate as New York Yankees catcher Chris Stewart (R) drops the ball for an error in the fourth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 27, 2013. The umpire...more
New York Yankees Robinson Cano (24) ducks out of the way of a high pitch as Toronto Blue Jays catcher J.P. Arencibia makes the catch during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 26, 2013....more
San Antonio Spurs Tony Parker (R) is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers Jordon Hill as he goes up to score against Los Angeles Lakers Darius Morris (1) during Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference Quarterfinals basketball playoff series in Los Angeles,...more
Sheldon Richardson from the University of Missouri stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the New York Jets as the 13th overall pick in the 2013 National Football League (NFL) Draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York,...more
Chicago Bulls' Joakim Noah (C) goes to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' MarShon Brooks (L) and Brook Lopez during the second half of Game 3 of their NBA Eastern Conference Quarterfinals basketball playoff series in Chicago, Illinois April 25, 2013....more
Texas Rangers starter Yu Darvish of Japan throws a second inning pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat forward LeBron James throws the ball between his legs to keep it in play as the Heat met the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half during their NBA first round Game 2 playoff basketball game in Miami, Florida April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Joe...more
Baltimore Orioles baserunner Manny Machado (L) does his best to disrupt the relay throw from Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Munenori Kawasaki in the seventh inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 23, 2013. ...more
New York Knicks' J.R. Smith celebrates after sinking a three point basket at the buzzer at the end of the first quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoff series in New York, April 23, 2013. ...more
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Brett Lawrie makes a lunging throw to get Baltimore Orioles batter J.J. Hardy at first base to end the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Baltimore, Maryland April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Doug...more
Maccabi Tel Aviv players celebrate winning the Israeli Premier League title at the end of their soccer match against Hapoel Ramat Hasharon in Ramat Gan April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
