Pictures | Wed Aug 17, 2016 | 10:35am EDT

Weightlifting judging scandal

Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after a failed lift. Security forces were called to the Olympic weightlifting arena after Iranian coaches reacted furiously when Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze beat Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi with a world record tally in the men's super-heavyweights. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran lifts in the 105kg men's weightlifting. Salimi's second 245kg clean and jerk attempt was approved by two of the three judges only to be overruled by all five members of the jury because the Iranian's left arm was deemed not straight. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. Salimi and the head coach of Iran's team, Sajjad Anoushrivani, claimed there was a conspiracy led by an Iraqi on the jury with the lifter and his team furiously approaching the jury, which is against the rules. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. "It was getting ugly and we asked the competition manager to call security because of the behavior by the Iranian officials," said Sam Coffa, chairman of the International Weightlifting Federation�s technical committee. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. The Iran team face sanctions for their behavior. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. Salimi also failed to straighten his left arm sufficiently with his first effort and was never close with his third, a disappointing no score finish after setting a 216kg world record in the snatch earlier. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran and his coach react. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran greets his fans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
