Weightlifting judging scandal
Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after a failed lift. Security forces were called to the Olympic weightlifting arena after Iranian coaches reacted furiously when Georgia's Lasha Talakhadze beat Behdad 'Salimi' Salimikordasiabi with a...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran lifts in the 105kg men's weightlifting. Salimi's second 245kg clean and jerk attempt was approved by two of the three judges only to be overruled by all five members of the jury because the Iranian's left arm was...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. Salimi and the head coach of Iran's team, Sajjad Anoushrivani, claimed there was a conspiracy led by an Iraqi on the jury with the lifter and his team furiously approaching the jury,...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. "It was getting ugly and we asked the competition manager to call security because of the behavior by the Iranian officials," said Sam Coffa, chairman of the International Weightlifting Federation�s technical...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. The Iran team face sanctions for their behavior. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts after an unsuccessful lift. Salimi also failed to straighten his left arm sufficiently with his first effort and was never close with his third, a disappointing no score finish after setting a 216kg world record...more
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran and his coach react. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran reacts. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Behdad Salimikordasiabi of Iran greets his fans. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Next Slideshows
California's Clayton Fire
Firefighters battle the fast-moving Clayton Fire in Northern California.
Rio Olympics: Day 11
Highlights from the eleventh day of competition at the Rio Games.
Manbij after Islamic State
In the streets of the Syrian city after the retreat of Islamic State.
Olympic runner stops to help competition
New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin comes to aid of Abbey D'Agostino during the first round of the 5000m race.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.