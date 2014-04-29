Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Apr 29, 2014 | 2:40pm EDT

Weird Wagens

<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two years to complete it. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic cleans his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in front of his home in Celinac near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. Bojic, 71 years old and an avid Volkswagen fan, created the car from over 50,000 separate pieces of oak and took two years to complete it. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
1 / 20
<p>The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

The logo of Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic's wooden Volkswagen Beetle car is seen in Celinac near Banja Luka April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
2 / 20
<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
3 / 20
<p>Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Bosnian pensioner Momir Bojic drives his wooden Volkswagen Beetle car in Celinac, near Banja Luka, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
4 / 20
<p>Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti poses with his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. Paviotti claims he has worn clothes of only those colors as he promised to do if Brazil won the 1994 World Cup, which it did. He has recently decorated his home especially for the 2014 World Cup that Brazil is hosting. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 20
<p>A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A view of the motor of a Volkswagen Beetle belonging to Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 20
<p>Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Brazilian attorney Nelson Paviotti walks around one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue - at his home in Campinas, Sao Paulo state, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 20
<p>A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A visitor looks at a Volkswagen Beetle car during the first Volkswagen Classic Expo in Sao Caetano do Sul, Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 20
<p>The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for VW Beetle in Mexico and Huichol. The Volkswagen was covered in 2,277,000 beads applied by eight artisans from two Huichol families in an exclusive design based on Huichol culture. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer</p>

The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for...more

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

The "Vochol" Volkswagen Beetle is seen during a presentation at the VW "Autostadt" in Wolfsburg, Germany December 6, 2012. The Vochol is decorated with beadwork of the Mexican Huichol people. The name is a combination of "vocho", a popular term for VW Beetle in Mexico and Huichol. The Volkswagen was covered in 2,277,000 beads applied by eight artisans from two Huichol families in an exclusive design based on Huichol culture. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Close
9 / 20
<p>Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Art collector Andrei de Lima drives his 1972 Volkswagen Beetle decorated with graffiti depicting a hillside favela in Rio de Janeiro, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Close
10 / 20
<p>A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A participant uses a Bolex P4 camera while sitting inside her 1970 Volkswagen 1,285cc classic car in Kolkata January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
11 / 20
<p>A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A visitor takes a picture of a modified Volkswagen Beetle during a press presentation prior to the Essen Motor Show in Essen, Germany November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
12 / 20
<p>A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A man looks a modified 1960s Volkswagen Beetle during the Central American exhibition of classic cars in Managua, Nicaragua September 17, 2011. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
13 / 20
<p>A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci</p>

A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A toy inside a Volkswagen Beetle is seen during celebrations for the National Day of the Beetle in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fernando Donasci

Close
14 / 20
<p>A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate</p>

A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A Volkswagen Beetle decorated with Christmas lights arrives at the illumination of the Children's Museum in San Jose, Costa Rica December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Close
15 / 20
<p>Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

Children hold Indian national flags as they sit on a Volkswagen Beetle during a photo shoot in front of Hari Palace during Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A man drives an improvised buggy made from the engine and shell of a Volkswagen Beetle on Lisac mountain, near the central Bosnian town of Zenica June 13, 2010. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 20
<p>A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A custom-designed pink Volkswagen New Beetle convertible is pictured at a Barbie's 50th birthday party at the Barbie's real-life Malibu Dream House in Malibu, California March 9, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek</p>

A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A Soviet T-34 tank rolls over a Volkswagen Beetle during a performance "Battle for the Barricade" in Prague, May 7. REUTERS/Petr David Josek

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Tuesday, April 29, 2014

A man drives a Volkswagen Beetle carrying several colored balloons in Mexico City January 3, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Hungry in Caracas

Hungry in Caracas

Next Slideshows

Hungry in Caracas

Hungry in Caracas

The Mother Teresa of Calcutta eating center, located on a back-street of Caracas, is frequented by people who are unemployed and homeless, as well as those who...

Apr 29 2014
Israel's colorful bomb shelters

Israel's colorful bomb shelters

Graffiti brightens up the many bomb shelters in Sderot, a town that faces imminent threat of rocket attacks.

Apr 29 2014
E.T. Atari games found in landfill

E.T. Atari games found in landfill

Documentary filmmakers unearthed hundreds of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" game cartridges, considered by some to be the worst video game ever made.

Apr 28 2014
Anti-cartel vigilantes

Anti-cartel vigilantes

Vigilantes and federal police hunt for the leader of the Knights Templar drug cartel.

Apr 28 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast