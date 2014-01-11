Weird world records
Etibar Elchiyev poses with 53 metal spoons magnetized to his body during an attempt to break his own Guinness World Record for "Most spoons on a human body" in Tbilisi, Georgia, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Participants arrange sushi in a Guinness record-breaking attempt to create the largest sushi mosaic in Hong Kong, January 8, 2014. A total of 20,647 sushi pieces were used for a 37-square-meter space. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Sri Lankan couple Nisansala and Nalin smile during their wedding ceremony as they break the Guinness record for a wedding with the most bridesmaids for a bride in Negombo November 8, 2013. With 126 bridesmaids, 25 best men accompanied by 20 page boys...more
Sri Lankan couple Nisansala and Nalin smile during their wedding ceremony as they break the Guinness record for a wedding with the most bridesmaids for a bride in Negombo November 8, 2013. With 126 bridesmaids, 25 best men accompanied by 20 page boys and 23 flower girls, the wedding ceremony broke a previous record of having 96 bridesmaids for a bride at a wedding in Thailand. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A woman reacts as people take part in "TWERKERS", an event organised to break the Guinness World Record for largest number of people to perform a dance known as "twerking", in New York, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Jyoti Amge,19, from Nagpur, India, is measured by a Guinness World Record official on top of the Empire State Building in New York, September 12, 2013. Standing 24.7 inches tall, Amge has held the title of the "Shortest Living Woman" since her 18th...more
Guinness World Record Holder Bryan Berg looks at his version of the Eiffel Tower made out of a stack of cards in central Sydney, June 18, 2013. Berg built the 'Eiffel tower' out of 75,000 cards in 120 hours as part of a publicity campaign according...more
Charlie, a golden retriever with the world loudest bark according to Guinness World Record, barks at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney, March 29, 2013. Charlie owns the Guinness World Record for the loudest bark, registering at 113.1 decibels....more
Jordan Michael Geller poses with his collection of the Nike Air Jordan Retro line at the "ShoeZeum" in downtown Las Vegas, September 25, 2012. Record keepers at the Guinness Book of World Records recently certified that Geller's Shoezeum, a shrine to...more
Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses in New York, September 12, 2012. According to the Guinness World Records, Watanabe's do stands at 3 feet 8.6 inches. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man jumps in a swimming pool filled with pink and green plastic balls during a Guinness World Records attempt of the Largest Ball Pit as part of the "Pink October" campaign at Kerry Hotel in Pudong, Shanghai October 30, 2013. The event, aimed at...more
"Sweet Pepper Klopek" winces as he breaks the Guinness Book of World Records by lifting a 10-pound sledgehammer from hooks in his cheek during a stunt at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver, British Columbia October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ben...more
Participants take part in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pillow fight, in Chicago October 27, 2013. According to the Guinness World Records, they need more than 3,706 participants to set a new record. The results of the...more
Luis Szaran (C), director of Asuncion's national symphonic orchestra, conducts during a performance of more than six minutes of Paraguayan polkas during an attempt at setting a Guinness World Record for the largest harp ensemble, in Asuncion October...more
A volunteer lights a carved pumpkin, one of the thousands of carved pumpkins on display, at the Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival in Highwood, Illinois, October 18, 2013. Organizers are trying to set the Guinness Book of World Records for the most lit...more
A man in his underwear joins an event in attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records' for 'the most amount of people gathered in their underwear' in Times Square, New York, August 5, 2013. Organizers are trying to break the current record of...more
Participants arrange their facial masks after applying it on to their faces in Taipei July 28, 2013. A total of 1213 people broke the Guinness World Record by applying facial masks for 10 minutes at the same time on Sunday, according to event...more
Some 5,390 participants play a song with Anklungs, Indonesian traditional bamboo musical instruments, during a performance in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest number of people playing Angklung at the Workers Gymnasium in...more
An aerial shot shows tens of thousands of Filipinos form a human no-smoking sign at the Bicol University football field in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila June 28, 2013. According to local media, the project by the provincial governor...more
A police officer inspects inmates participating in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main courtyard of Lurigancho prison in Lima, June 14, 2013. About 1,800 inmates took part in the event where groups competed against each other in...more
An aerial view of Romania's national flag during a Guinness World Record attempt for the world's biggest national flag in Clinceni, near Bucharest May 27, 2013. The flag, measuring 349.4 per 226.9 meters, established a new Guinness World Record,...more
People release sky lanterns to beat the Guinness Book of World Records title for the most number of sky lanterns flown simultaneously at the University of the Philippines Visayas football field in Miagao Town, Iloilo province central Philippines May...more
Chefs cook the "world’s largest Cantonese fried rice" during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in San Jose February 12, 2013. Some 52 chefs from various Chinese restaurants in Costa Rica cooked the "world’s largest...more
People take part in an attempt to break the Guinness world record for most number of people simultaneously hula-hooping at Thammasat University stadium in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok February 12, 2013. Thailand broke the...more
Participants Ekkachai Tiranarat, (centre R), 44, kisses Laksana Tiranarat, 33, during an attempt to break the world record for the longest kiss in Pattaya, 150 km (90 miles) east of Bangkok February 12, 2013. Thai couples locked lips to break the...more
Li Tianzeng lies with his pet snake in a glass cage at a park in Foshan, Guangdong province, February 4, 2013. The 11-year-old boy, who has been living with the python since he was born, is trying to cohabitate with his pet for 15 days within a glass...more
Jin Songhao drinks beer as he sits in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, January 12, 2013. Jin set the Guinness record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow on January 17, 2011 with a time of...more
A crowd hurls snowballs at each other during Guinness World Records breaking world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013.Officials confirmed 5,834 attendees to break the previous record. REUTERS/Jordan Stead
Ukrainian violinist Oleksandr Bozhyk plays four violins as he attempts to establish a new Guinness world record, organizers said, in Lviv December 8, 2012. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv
Lasha Pataraia pulls a truck, which weighs 8,250kg (8 tons), with his ear during an event to break the Guinness Book of World Records in Rustavi, outside Tbilisi November 29, 2012. The 32-year-old broke a Guinness record after he managed to pull the...more
A staff member watches as a toy train travels along the 2.888-kilometer plastic track during an event organized by toy manufacturer Mattel to set a Guinness World Record in Shanghai November 24, 2012. Thomas & Friends, a brand belonging to the...more
Kenichi Ito, known as the "world's fastest man on four legs", crosses the finish line while a Guinness World Records official times his record for the 100-metre challenge, in Tokyo November 15, 2012. The 30-year-old Ito who developed his skills for 9...more
An apprentice of beekeeper She Ping uses burning incense to drive off bees from She's face as he assists covering She's body with bees in order to break a world record in Chongqing Municipality, April 18, 2012. She Ping, 32, broke the world record on...more
Thaneshwar Guragai spins a basketball on a toothbrush while holding the toothbrush in his mouth for exactly 22.41 seconds to break the last Guinness record of 13.5 seconds set by Thomas Connors of U.K, in Kathmandu April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh...more
A Guinness World Record for the longest train of a wedding dress is attempted in front of the Parliament palace in Bucharest March 20, 2012. The 2,750 meter long train broke a previous record of 2,488 meters. It is made of 4,700 meters of material...more
Samat Hasan, a 24-year-old stuntman from Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, walks on a tightrope in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province April 25, 2009. Walking on a 700-metre-long (2,300 ft) rope with a 3.1-centimetre (1.2 inches) diameter and set at a...more
Grower Pete Glazebrook poses for photographers with his onion weighing 17lb 15.5oz (8.150kg), that now holds the world record holder for being the heaviest onion, at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show in Harrogate, northern England September 16, 2011....more
Chris "The Duchess" Walton shows off her Guinness world record holding fingernails outside the New York Public Library in New York September 14, 2011. Her nails measure 10 feet 2 inches on her left hand and 9 feet 7 inches on her right hand that she...more
Israeli grandmaster Alik Gershon (R) looks at a board during a simultaneous chess game at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv October 21, 2010. According to the organisers, Gershon played against 525 opponents on Thursday in an attempt to break the Guinness...more
Staff members try to move a huge trolley case during the 100th Chinese Export Commodities Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong province October 15, 2006. This trolley case has been certified as the world's largest by the Guinness World Records...more
Brian Spotts of the U.S. works to balance 439 eggs on their ends on the floor of the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art in Melbourne September 14, 2005. Spotts, who lives in Colorado, travelled to Melbourne to attempt a new world egg balancing...more
Marie (L) and Gabrielle (R) Vaudremer, 101-year-old Belgian twins, celebrate their birthday at the Chateau Sous-Bois retirement home in Spa October 2, 2011. Marie and Gabrielle were born in 1910 and are the world's oldest pair of twin sisters,...more
Workers roll a rubberband ball to a scale for certification of weight during a Guinness Book of World Records official weigh-in in Chicago November 21, 2006. The 4,594 pound (2,084 kg) ball beat the previous record of 3,120. REUTERS/Frank Polich more
Runners dressed in inflatable Sumo costumes take part in a charity 5km (3 miles) run at Battersea Park in London June 19, 2010. Organisers claimed a new world record for a mass Sumo suit gathering at the annual event. REUTERS/Toby Melville
25-year-old German Lutz Eichholz rides his unicycle along upright beer bottles in Tel Aviv on September 26, 2011, during his attempt to break the world record. Eichholz on Monday set a new Guinness world record by riding his unicycle over a...more
Guinness World Record holder for the 'Most Pierced Man', Rolf Bucholz of Germany, poses showing some of his 453 piercings in Dortmund, October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The world's longest cigar that stretched 268 feet 4 inches (81.8 metres), or most of the length of a football field, is seen in Havana May 3, 2011. Resting on tables, it sprawled through El Morro, an old Spanish fort overlooking Havana Bay, where...more
Chefs cook an omelette during a Guinness World Records attempt for the world's largest omelette in Ankara October 8, 2010. The Turkish Egg Producers Association celebrated World Egg Day on Friday with an attempt to cook the world's largest omelette...more
A Pygmy Marmoset (Callithrix pygmaea) is seen at a primate rescue and rehabilitation center near Santiago August 3, 2010. The Pygmy Marmoset, known as the world's smallest monkey and under danger of extinction, was confiscated after being found...more
A tower created from Lego bricks is pictured completed in front of Oslo City Hall, April 24, 2010. It measures 30,22 meters and beats last year's record set in Munich by 25 centimetres, according to Norway's media. REUTERS/Scanpix/Heiko Junge more
Seventy-four scuba divers dance to set the world record for an underwater dance class at Sydney's Olympic Park Aquatic Centre October 27, 2006. The divers were required to dance simultaneously for ten minutes to set the record, with the event also...more
Mexican workers prepare the largest sandwich in the world, in the main Zocalo square in Mexico City, April 24, 2004. The sandwich, weighing 3,178 kg (6,991 pounds), was made by Mexican company Bimbo in conjunction with McCormick, Fud, Chalet and...more
A Jordanian worker performs noon prayer on a huge sofa in Amman June 19, 2006. The sofa, measuring seven metres long and two metres tall, took about seventy metres of material and two weeks to complete. Its owner hopes it would be considered for the...more
