Weird world records

Li Tianzeng lies with his pet snake in a glass cage at a park in Foshan, Guangdong province, February 4, 2013. The 11-year-old boy, who has been living with the python since he was born, is trying to cohabitate with his pet for 15 days within a glass cage, except going for meals and toilet, to beat the Guinness World Record for the longest stay with a python, as well as to usher in the Lunar New Year. The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. Picture taken February 4, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily