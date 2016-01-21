Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah

A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Decay from the passing years, as well as earthquake damage in 2003, leads some to consider a move to modern apartments with financial backing from the...more

A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Decay from the passing years, as well as earthquake damage in 2003, leads some to consider a move to modern apartments with financial backing from the government. Others refuse to leave a neighbourhood they have called home for decades. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close