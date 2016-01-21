Welcome to Algiers Al Casbah
Sidi Ramdane mosque stands in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Sidi Ramdane mosque is 10 centuries old, was restored after being threatened by collapse. The Algiers Casbah is a UNESCO World heritage site that includes the...more
A boy swings on window bars in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. Decay from the passing years, as well as earthquake damage in 2003, leads some to consider a move to modern apartments with financial backing from the...more
A man stands in a damaged moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy waves as he stands behind the door of a Moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man walks down an alley in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman helps her daughter as she plays on a slide in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman hangs her washing out to dry on her roof top in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Cats sit in a basket in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
The sky is seen from the courtyard of a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A garbage collector collects rubbish with the aid of donkeys in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man performs ablution using water at an old fountain before performing prayers in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A boy plays with a soccer ball in a playground, where a house previously stood, in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Moorish-style windows are seen in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children stand on the balcony near remains of a collapsed moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Residents joke with each other in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Plants grow in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Drying laundry casts a shadow on the wall of a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A man sits inside a moorish house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Children attend a class in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Moorish baldachin bed is pictured inside a house in the old city of Algiers Al Casbah, Algeria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Obama's day in Detroit
President Obama spends a day in Detroit.
Introducing Planet Nine
Views of the solar system, as astronomers announce there may be a ninth planet about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune.
Sympathy for the devil
Spanish villagers barrage a devil-like character with hundreds of turnips.
The hottest year ever
2015 was the hottest year on record.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.