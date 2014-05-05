Welcome to Brazil
People relax at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Street artist Lujan Perazzo plays a musical instrument at a traffic light at the streets in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
An aerial shot shows the city of Salvador in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tourists take a ride on the beach at the Genipabu dunes in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
A general view of Iracema beach in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
Former Brazilian soccer player Cafu looks at Brazilian model Fernanda Lima as they present the uniforms for World Cup 2014 volunteers during Fashion Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People visit the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, also known as "Museum of the Eye", one of the main tourist spots in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
An aerial shot shows Sao Marcelo Fort in Salvador, in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes
A view of a restaurant in the Ponta Negra beach in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Maria Clara dos Santos cleans tables at her home and hostel in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
People shop at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves
People visit the Botanical Garden of Curitiba, one of the main tourist spots of Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer
A match in the Arena Amazonia Vivaldo Lima stadium in Manaus. REUTER/Bruno Kelly
An aerial view of the Ariau hotel in the Amazon jungle near to Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Children, who sell candy on the streets, play with horns at a store selling World Cup soccer merchandise in Saara, a popular market, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An aerial view of Iracema Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
People walk at Ponta Negra beach in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
A general view of the Amazonas Theatre, one of the main tourist spots of Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Colombia soccer fan Suzana poses after picking up her 2014 World Cup tickets in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A general view of the Municipal Theater in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
An aerial view of Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves
Women take a selfie with a mobile phone between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
People play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Recife. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tourists ride on camels at the Genipabu dunes in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes
Tourists are seen during a visit to Cathedral church in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
A general view of the Iracema beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
An aerial view of Futuro Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro
