Mon May 5, 2014

Welcome to Brazil

<p>People relax at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

People relax at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

People relax at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Street artist Lujan Perazzo plays a musical instrument at a traffic light at the streets in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Street artist Lujan Perazzo plays a musical instrument at a traffic light at the streets in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, May 05, 2014

Street artist Lujan Perazzo plays a musical instrument at a traffic light at the streets in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino

<p>An aerial shot shows the city of Salvador in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

An aerial shot shows the city of Salvador in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Monday, May 05, 2014

An aerial shot shows the city of Salvador in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

<p>A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, May 05, 2014

A tourist takes a picture between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, May 05, 2014

Brazilian attorney, Nelson Paviotti, parks one of his two Volkswagen Beetles painted with the colors of the national flag - green, yellow, white and blue, in Campinas, Sao Paulo state. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>Tourists take a ride on the beach at the Genipabu dunes in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

Tourists take a ride on the beach at the Genipabu dunes in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

Tourists take a ride on the beach at the Genipabu dunes in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

<p>A general view of Iracema beach in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A general view of Iracema beach in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Monday, May 05, 2014

A general view of Iracema beach in Fortaleza, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>Former Brazilian soccer player Cafu looks at Brazilian model Fernanda Lima as they present the uniforms for World Cup 2014 volunteers during Fashion Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Former Brazilian soccer player Cafu looks at Brazilian model Fernanda Lima as they present the uniforms for World Cup 2014 volunteers during Fashion Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

Former Brazilian soccer player Cafu looks at Brazilian model Fernanda Lima as they present the uniforms for World Cup 2014 volunteers during Fashion Rio. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>People visit the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, also known as "Museum of the Eye", one of the main tourist spots in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer</p>

People visit the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, also known as "Museum of the Eye", one of the main tourist spots in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Monday, May 05, 2014

People visit the Oscar Niemeyer Museum, also known as "Museum of the Eye", one of the main tourist spots in Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

<p>An aerial shot shows Sao Marcelo Fort in Salvador, in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes</p>

An aerial shot shows Sao Marcelo Fort in Salvador, in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

Monday, May 05, 2014

An aerial shot shows Sao Marcelo Fort in Salvador, in the northern state of Bahia. REUTERS/Valter Pontes

<p>A view of a restaurant in the Ponta Negra beach in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

A view of a restaurant in the Ponta Negra beach in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

A view of a restaurant in the Ponta Negra beach in Natal, northeastern Brazil. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

<p>A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

A view of the "Christ the Redeemer" statue atop Corcovado Mountain in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Maria Clara dos Santos cleans tables at her home and hostel in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

Maria Clara dos Santos cleans tables at her home and hostel in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, May 05, 2014

Maria Clara dos Santos cleans tables at her home and hostel in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

<p>People shop at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves</p>

People shop at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Monday, May 05, 2014

People shop at the Central Market in Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves

<p>People visit the Botanical Garden of Curitiba, one of the main tourist spots of Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer</p>

People visit the Botanical Garden of Curitiba, one of the main tourist spots of Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Monday, May 05, 2014

People visit the Botanical Garden of Curitiba, one of the main tourist spots of Curitiba. REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

<p>A match in the Arena Amazonia Vivaldo Lima stadium in Manaus. REUTER/Bruno Kelly</p>

A match in the Arena Amazonia Vivaldo Lima stadium in Manaus. REUTER/Bruno Kelly

Monday, May 05, 2014

A match in the Arena Amazonia Vivaldo Lima stadium in Manaus. REUTER/Bruno Kelly

<p>An aerial view of the Ariau hotel in the Amazon jungle near to Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

An aerial view of the Ariau hotel in the Amazon jungle near to Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Monday, May 05, 2014

An aerial view of the Ariau hotel in the Amazon jungle near to Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>Children, who sell candy on the streets, play with horns at a store selling World Cup soccer merchandise in Saara, a popular market, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Children, who sell candy on the streets, play with horns at a store selling World Cup soccer merchandise in Saara, a popular market, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

Children, who sell candy on the streets, play with horns at a store selling World Cup soccer merchandise in Saara, a popular market, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>An aerial view of Iracema Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

An aerial view of Iracema Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Monday, May 05, 2014

An aerial view of Iracema Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>People walk at Ponta Negra beach in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

People walk at Ponta Negra beach in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

People walk at Ponta Negra beach in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

<p>A general view of the Amazonas Theatre, one of the main tourist spots of Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

A general view of the Amazonas Theatre, one of the main tourist spots of Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Monday, May 05, 2014

A general view of the Amazonas Theatre, one of the main tourist spots of Manaus. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

<p>Colombia soccer fan Suzana poses after picking up her 2014 World Cup tickets in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Colombia soccer fan Suzana poses after picking up her 2014 World Cup tickets in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

Colombia soccer fan Suzana poses after picking up her 2014 World Cup tickets in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A general view of the Municipal Theater in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A general view of the Municipal Theater in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, May 05, 2014

A general view of the Municipal Theater in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>An aerial view of Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves</p>

An aerial view of Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves

Monday, May 05, 2014

An aerial view of Belo Horizonte. REUTERS/Washington Alves

<p>Women take a selfie with a mobile phone between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Women take a selfie with a mobile phone between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, May 05, 2014

Women take a selfie with a mobile phone between graffiti-filled walls along "Beco do Batman" (Batman's alley) in the Vila Madalena neighbourhood, which is a well-known open-air graffiti museum, in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>People play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Recife. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

People play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Recife. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Monday, May 05, 2014

People play soccer at a field in the outskirts of Recife. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

<p>Tourists ride on camels at the Genipabu dunes in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes</p>

Tourists ride on camels at the Genipabu dunes in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

Monday, May 05, 2014

Tourists ride on camels at the Genipabu dunes in Natal. REUTERS/Nuno Guimaraes

<p>Tourists are seen during a visit to Cathedral church in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Tourists are seen during a visit to Cathedral church in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino

Monday, May 05, 2014

Tourists are seen during a visit to Cathedral church in Brasilia. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino

<p>A general view of the Iracema beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

A general view of the Iracema beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Monday, May 05, 2014

A general view of the Iracema beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

<p>An aerial view of Futuro Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro</p>

An aerial view of Futuro Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

Monday, May 05, 2014

An aerial view of Futuro Beach in Fortaleza. REUTERS/Davi Pinheiro

