Welcome to Greece
A Syrian refugee holds onto his children as he struggles to walk off a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees try to hold onto an overcrowded dinghy after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A flip-flop left by a refugee child is seen atop seaweed at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, where thousands of migrants and refugees have been landing in the past six months after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos,...more
A suspected smuggler whose face is covered is pictured after ferrying Afghan migrants with a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 24, 2015. On his way back to Turkish coast, the suspected smuggler was stopped by a Frontex...more
A Frontex helicopter stops a dinghy with a suspected smuggler off the Greek island of Lesbos September 24, 2015. According to witnesses, earlier the dinghy ferried Afghan migrants on a beach in Lesbos. On its way back to Turkish coast, the suspected...more
A Syrian refugee man struggles to carry his daughter off a dinghy at a beach after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Lesbos, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee lifts his daughter from an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An exhausted Afghan migrant frantically looks for her children as she arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee calls for help as he swims after jumping off an overcrowded dinghy while crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees frantically run off an overcrowded dinghy moments after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A volunteer signals at a dinghy with Afghan migrants at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after the dinghy crossed a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Volunteers give water and toys to an exhausted Syrian refugee child soon after he and his family arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. ...more
Afghan migrants gesture as they hold onto a compatriot at the side of an overcrowded dinghy, upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 23, 2015. The migrants turned...more
Syrian refugee reacts as he jumps off a overcrowded dinghy after landing safely on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast (seen in the background) September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An exhausted Syrian refugee collapses after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos in an overcrowded dinghy after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan migrants try to dry their clothes moments after arriving at a beach as a dinghy approaches the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan migrant who suffers from hypothermia is helped by friends moments after arriving by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Greek policeman helps Syrian refugees climb a steep cliff after suspected smugglers dropped off a load of Syrian refugees at a remote beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees arrive by dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local Greek man (R) reaches to help an Afghan refugee struggling in the water after he jumped in the sea without a life vest from a dinghy with a broken engine overcrowded with Afghan refugees, which drifted out of control off the Greek island of...more
Volunteers provide medical help to a pregnant Syrian refugee woman shortly after she arrive with her family on a overcrowded dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast, September 19,...more
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan refugees walk moments after arriving by an overcrowded dinghy at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan refugee women and volunteers give water and protect three-month-old Afghan refugee baby girl Zainab from the sun, moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey September 17,...more
A dinghy overcrowded with Afghan refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee supports a friend, who is an amputee, after they arrived on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan and Syrian refugees struggle to swim from a dinghy with a broken engine that drifts out of control to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local man helps a Syrian refugee, exhausted after he jumped off a dinghy and swam, at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan refugee holds a child moments after arriving on a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background) September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses as she is assisted by volunteers to get off an overcrowded dinghy arriving on a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee dives off an overcrowded dinghy whille approaching a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TPX...more
