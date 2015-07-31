Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 31, 2015 | 12:26pm EDT

Welcome to the Dolomite Mountains

A hiker explores WWI fortifications near the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A hiker explores WWI fortifications near the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A hiker explores WWI fortifications near the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. The Dolomites are home to the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park and were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in August, 2009. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
1 / 22
A photographer takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A photographer takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A photographer takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
2 / 22
The Rifugio Averau is seen shrouded in fog near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015.REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Rifugio Averau is seen shrouded in fog near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015.REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Rifugio Averau is seen shrouded in fog near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015.REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
3 / 22
A visitor takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A visitor takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A visitor takes pictures as the sun rises over the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
4 / 22
Visitors watch from the Rifugio Lagazuoi as a thunderstorm approaches in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Visitors watch from the Rifugio Lagazuoi as a thunderstorm approaches in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Visitors watch from the Rifugio Lagazuoi as a thunderstorm approaches in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
5 / 22
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
6 / 22
The Rifugio Franz Kostner, located at 8,336 feet (2550 meters) in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Corvara in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Rifugio Franz Kostner, located at 8,336 feet (2550 meters) in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Corvara in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Rifugio Franz Kostner, located at 8,336 feet (2550 meters) in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Corvara in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
7 / 22
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
8 / 22
Climbers stand on the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Climbers stand on the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Climbers stand on the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
9 / 22
The Boe cable car in the Dolomite Mountains is seen near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Boe cable car in the Dolomite Mountains is seen near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Boe cable car in the Dolomite Mountains is seen near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
10 / 22
Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
11 / 22
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Rifugio Lagazuoi, one of the highest mountain inns in the Dolomite Mountains, is seen near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
12 / 22
The Dolomite Mountains are illuminated by the rising sun near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Dolomite Mountains are illuminated by the rising sun near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Dolomite Mountains are illuminated by the rising sun near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
13 / 22
Wildflowers bloom near the Rifugio Croda da Lago in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Wildflowers bloom near the Rifugio Croda da Lago in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Wildflowers bloom near the Rifugio Croda da Lago in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
14 / 22
Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Climbers make their way up a via ferrata to the peak of Piz Da Lech in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Corvara in northern Italy July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
15 / 22
A sauna building sits above the clouds at 9,280 feet (2,752 meters) at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A sauna building sits above the clouds at 9,280 feet (2,752 meters) at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A sauna building sits above the clouds at 9,280 feet (2,752 meters) at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
16 / 22
The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen at sunset near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen at sunset near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen at sunset near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
17 / 22
The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen from a room at the Rifugio Prolongia near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen from a room at the Rifugio Prolongia near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The rolling hills and Dolomite Mountains are seen from a room at the Rifugio Prolongia near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
18 / 22
The Dolomite mountain range in northern Italy are seen in an aerial view taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Dolomite mountain range in northern Italy are seen in an aerial view taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Dolomite mountain range in northern Italy are seen in an aerial view taken July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
19 / 22
A visitor takes pictures in the early morning at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

A visitor takes pictures in the early morning at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
A visitor takes pictures in the early morning at the Rifugio Lagazuoi in the Dolomite Mountains near Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
20 / 22
The Dolomite Mountains are seen at night near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

The Dolomite Mountains are seen at night near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
The Dolomite Mountains are seen at night near Corvara in northern Italy July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
21 / 22
Hikers make their way to the pass at Foro Giau in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Hikers make their way to the pass at Foro Giau in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Hikers make their way to the pass at Foro Giau in the Dolomite Mountains near the town of Cortina d' Ampezzo in northern Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Next Slideshows

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

Footage from police body cameras when University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing pulled over Samuel Dubose.

Jul 30 2015
Alternative medicine for animals

Alternative medicine for animals

The Brasilia zoo's veterinary hospital uses acupuncture and laser therapy to improve the health and well-being of animals with chronic diseases.

Jul 30 2015
Rio from above

Rio from above

Aerial views of Brazil's seaside metropolis.

Jul 30 2015
The art of war

The art of war

Politically charged murals and graffiti offer ground-level views of conflicts around the world.

Jul 29 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast