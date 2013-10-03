Welcome to the Twitterverse
Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Men are silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter logo as he poses with a Samsung S4 smartphone in this photo illustration taken in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man checks his iPad on the Bund in front of the financial district in Shanghai September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is...more
President Barack Obama talks about a tweet from U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner on a screen behind him during his first ever Twitter Town Hall in the East Room at the White House in Washington, July 6, 2011. Joining the president at left is Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A couple follows the New York Senate sessions via twitter as they await a bill legalizing gay marriage in New York June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Jenna Sampson, a community relations manager at Twitter, works on the company's rooftop deck in San Francisco, California July 25, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Opposition supporters talk near graffiti referring to the social networking site "Twitter" in Tahrir Square in Cairo February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A protester uses her mobile device as she walks at Gezi Park on Taksim Square in Istanbul June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Expatriate Spaniards, joining protests in Spain against joblessness, take part in a demonstration in London May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI (C) posts his first tweet using an iPad tablet after his Wednesday general audience in Paul VI's Hall at the Vatican December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A women tweets on the Website Twitter in Bordeaux, Southwestern France, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers....more
Molly Katchpole works on her laptop, along with her rabbit Crackers, in Washington, January 4, 2012. Corporate America's worst nightmare lives in a tiny one-bedroom apartment, loves browsing in flea markets and has a pet rabbit named Crackers. Katchpole, a 22-year-old Washington, D.C. resident, has recently tangled with a couple of billion-dollar corporations, and cowed them into submission without breaking a sweat. Thanks to the increasingly savvy use of tools like Facebook and Twitter, the power balance between company and customer has been tilting in the latter's favor. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Social media strategists work to prepare a campaign through twitter at an advertising agency in Jakarta March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location...more
People wait for their food as others line up to place their orders at Kogi, a Korean BBQ-inspired taco truck, in Torrance, California, April 17, 2009. Kogi BBQ uses the online social networking site "Twitter" to alert followers to their location around the Los Angeles area and any other updates. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
Kuwaiti citizen Raken Subaiya checks his Twitter feed on his phone as Yousef al Anazi looks on during a sit-in protest in front of the Justice Palace in Kuwait City October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie Mcgehee
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July...more
Japan's Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shinzo Abe sits next to a monitor displaying twitter feeds, which has LDP related information, as he makes an appearance before media at the LDP headquarters in Tokyo July 21, 2013, after an upper house election. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Roh Hoe-Chan, president of the New Progressive Party, poses as he tweets with his smartphone during a photo opportunity in Seoul February 19, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that...more
Customers use computers at an internet cafe in Tehran May 9, 2011. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and countless others were banned shortly after the re-election of Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and the huge street protests that followed. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi
A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Twitter page is displayed on a laptop computer in Los Angeles October 13, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Syria's female rebel soldiers
The women fighting on the frontlines in Syria.
Plane crash in Lagos
Fifteen people are killed when a passenger jet crashed shortly after take-off outside Lagos airport.
Scenes from the shutdown
Images from the U.S. government shutdown.
Defending native rights
Indigenous Brazilians take part in protests to defend their territorial rights against government, agribusiness, mining and energy companies.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.