Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jul 1, 2015 | 2:15pm EDT

Welcome to the White House

Obama family dogs Bo (L) and Sunny are on hand as visitors can now take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion on Wednesday and invited visitors to share their shots on Twitter using #WhiteHouseTour. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Obama family dogs Bo (L) and Sunny are on hand as visitors can now take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion on...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Obama family dogs Bo (L) and Sunny are on hand as visitors can now take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion on Wednesday and invited visitors to share their shots on Twitter using #WhiteHouseTour. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 8
A painting of former President Ronald Reagan (top) peers over visitors as they take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A painting of former President Ronald Reagan (top) peers over visitors as they take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A painting of former President Ronald Reagan (top) peers over visitors as they take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 8
A visitor takes photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A visitor takes photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A visitor takes photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 8
Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 8
A woman reacts to having her picture taken with Obama family dog Sunny at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman reacts to having her picture taken with Obama family dog Sunny at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A woman reacts to having her picture taken with Obama family dog Sunny at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 8
A video of first lady Michelle Obama getting rid of old signs prohibiting photography is shown at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A video of first lady Michelle Obama getting rid of old signs prohibiting photography is shown at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
A video of first lady Michelle Obama getting rid of old signs prohibiting photography is shown at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 8
News photographers take pictures of signs announcing that visitors can now take photos during tours of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

News photographers take pictures of signs announcing that visitors can now take photos during tours of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
News photographers take pictures of signs announcing that visitors can now take photos during tours of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
7 / 8
Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 01, 2015
Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Oregon goes to pot

Oregon goes to pot

Next Slideshows

Oregon goes to pot

Oregon goes to pot

Crowds counted down the minutes to midnight then lit up joints as smoking marijuana became legal in Oregon.

Jul 01 2015
When lightning strikes

When lightning strikes

Dramatic images of electrical storms.

Jul 01 2015
Camping out at the White House

Camping out at the White House

Girl Scouts spend an evening around the campfire with the president and first lady.

Jul 01 2015
U.S. defeats Germany

U.S. defeats Germany

U.S. women's World Cup team defeats Germany to advance to finals.

Jun 30 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast