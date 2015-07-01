Welcome to the White House
Obama family dogs Bo (L) and Sunny are on hand as visitors can now take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. The White House lifted a 40-year-old ban on taking photos during public tours of the executive mansion on...more
A painting of former President Ronald Reagan (top) peers over visitors as they take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A visitor takes photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman reacts to having her picture taken with Obama family dog Sunny at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A video of first lady Michelle Obama getting rid of old signs prohibiting photography is shown at the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
News photographers take pictures of signs announcing that visitors can now take photos during tours of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Visitors take photos during a tour of the White House in Washington July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
