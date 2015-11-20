Welcome to Tibet

A Tibetan man spins a prayer wheel as he circles around the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. The Potala Palace, once the seat of Tibetan government and traditional residence of Dalai Lama, is a 13-storey palace with...more

A Tibetan man spins a prayer wheel as he circles around the Potala Palace in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, November 17, 2015. The Potala Palace, once the seat of Tibetan government and traditional residence of Dalai Lama, is a 13-storey palace with more than 1000 rooms. More than 1,300 years old, the palace is more than 3,700 meters above sea level and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

