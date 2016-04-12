Edition:
Pictures | Tue Apr 12, 2016 | 1:40pm EDT

Welcome to Trumplandia

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
Matt Cuda from Verona, New York, wears a T-shirt of Donald Trump at a Trump campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A man with a costume poses for a photo after a Donald Trump campaign event at an airplane hanger in Rochester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds up a banner as he waits for a campaign event to begin at an airplane hangar in Rochester. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a sign at a campaign rally in Albany, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, April 11, 2016
A baby is seen held up on shoulders before Trump speaks at a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A member of the audience (R) throws a punch at a protester as Trump speaks during a campaign event in Tucson, Arizona. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump cheer from the back of a pick-up truck outside a campaign rally in West Allis, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, April 03, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A young boy in camouflage clothing looks through a cloth backdrop to try to get a glimpse of Donald Trump as he arrives backstage for a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A supporter wears a mask depicting Donald Trump before a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump holds a pumpkin painted in the likeness of Trump as he waits to get into a campaign event in Springfield, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
19-month-old Curtis Ray Jeffery II, of Louisiana, wears a pacifier with Trump's image on it before a rally in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Supporters of Trump salute during the U.S. National Anthem at a campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
A Trump supporter (R) argues with a protester (L) outside a campaign rally for Trump in Janesville, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
Supporters of Trump hold signs during a campaign event at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Secret Service agents detain a man after a disturbance as Trump spoke at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
Supporters wait for the start of a campaign rally for Trump in Bloomington, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Supporters of Trump hold up a flag emblazoned with his picture as they stand amidst anti-Trump demonstrators during a Trump rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump wait for campaign event to begin at Grumman Studios in Bethpage, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Steaks and chops described as 'Trump meat' near the podium before Trump was scheduled to appear at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The display included Trump branded wines, water and meats. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Reuters / Tuesday, March 08, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands guard before Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
