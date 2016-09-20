Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 20, 2016 | 4:50pm EDT

Welcome to Trumplandia

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Donald Trump appears at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 22
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, August 25, 2016
A worker closes the door of a freight elevator, with an image of Donald Trump on the wall, at the basement of Trump Tower in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
2 / 22
People hold up letters before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People hold up letters before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
People hold up letters before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
3 / 22
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, September 19, 2016
Supporters cheer for Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Fort Myers, Florida. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
4 / 22
11-Year-old Millie March wears Donald Trump socks with the image of Donald Trump on them at a Trump campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar

11-Year-old Millie March wears Donald Trump socks with the image of Donald Trump on them at a Trump campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
11-Year-old Millie March wears Donald Trump socks with the image of Donald Trump on them at a Trump campaign event at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 22
A woman sits with a sign as she waits for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman sits with a sign as she waits for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A woman sits with a sign as she waits for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
6 / 22
Signs for Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Signs for Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
Signs for Donald Trump are seen on a table during a Trump campaign stop at the Boulevard Diner in Dundalk, Maryland. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 22
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A picture of Donald Trump hangs outside a house in West Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 22
Cole Baird, 8, supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Cole Baird, 8, supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, August 20, 2016
Cole Baird, 8, supporter of Donald Trump, poses for a portrait following a campaign rally in Fredericksburg, Virginia. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 22
Supporters are seen after Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Supporters are seen after Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Supporters are seen after Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
10 / 22
People salute during the national anthem before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People salute during the national anthem before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
People salute during the national anthem before Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
11 / 22
A truck advertising Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A truck advertising Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, September 14, 2016
A truck advertising Donald Trump is seen from a press bus as it passes Trump's motorcade during a campaign stop in Flint, Michigan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 22
Supporters of Donald Trump dressed in prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the U.S. national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Supporters of Donald Trump dressed in prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the U.S. national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, August 23, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump dressed in prison uniforms as Bill and Hillary Clinton sing the U.S. national anthem before a campaign rally in Austin, Texas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
13 / 22
A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
A woman looks on as Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Miami. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 22
People wait for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
People wait for Donald Trump before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
15 / 22
A young supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A young supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A young supporter of Donald Trump stands in the audience during a campaign rally in Clive, Iowa. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 22
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump takes a photo with a hat vendor dressed as Trump outside a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio. REUTERS/William Philpott
Close
17 / 22
Supporters watch Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters watch Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, September 20, 2016
Supporters watch Donald Trump's motorcade arrive for a rally with supporters at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 22
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Reuters / Saturday, March 19, 2016
Supporters of Donald Trump hold their hands over their hearts during the U.S. National Anthem at a Trump campaign rally in Fountain Hills, Arizona. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo
Close
19 / 22
(L-R) Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Donald Trump attends a rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(L-R) Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Donald Trump attends a rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
(L-R) Brandon Miles, Brandon Partin and Michael Miles cheer before Donald Trump attends a rally at the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Florida. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
20 / 22
A volunteer for Donald Trump hands out signs before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A volunteer for Donald Trump hands out signs before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
A volunteer for Donald Trump hands out signs before a campaign event in Dimondale, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
21 / 22
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A supporter of Trump attends a campaign rally in Cadillac, Michigan. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
The end of Brangelina

The end of Brangelina

Next Slideshows

The end of Brangelina

The end of Brangelina

Angelina Jolie has filed for dissolution of marriage from Brad Pitt.

Sep 20 2016
Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo

Air strike on aid convoy near Aleppo

An air strike hit relief trucks near the city of Aleppo, killing at least one aid worker and around 20 civilians, and destroying a warehouse and hospital.

Sep 20 2016
Last days of the FARC

Last days of the FARC

A peace deal will end half a century of war and allow the rebels to reintegrate into Colombian society.

Sep 20 2016
Student protests in South Africa

Student protests in South Africa

Demonstrations over the cost of university education -- prohibitive for many black students -- have highlighted frustration at the inequalities that persist...

Sep 20 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast