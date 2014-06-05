Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 5, 2014 | 1:15pm EDT

West Bank clashes

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
1 / 17
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 17
An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
An Israeli border police throws a sound grenade at Palestinian protesters during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
3 / 17
A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester adjusts his face mask at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, near Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
4 / 17
A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
5 / 17
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester throws a stone at Israeli border police during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 17
Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soliders detain a Palestinian protester during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
7 / 17
Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers and border police detain a Palestinian during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
8 / 17
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. ...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
Israeli soldiers stand guard in front of a section of the controversial Israeli barrier during a protest by Palestinians in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
9 / 17
A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian man drives his car past Israeli soldiers during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, at Qalandia checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Close
10 / 17
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 17
A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a sign near Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
12 / 17
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman argues with an Israeli army soldier during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
13 / 17
A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian woman holds a picture of her jailed relative as tear gas fired by Israeli troops is seen during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
14 / 17
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester takes cover behind a garbage container during clashes with Israeli trrops at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
15 / 17
A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester holds a sign in front of Israeli troops during a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, in the West Bank city of Hebron, June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Close
16 / 17
A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar...more

Thursday, June 05, 2014
A Palestinian protester covers his head and face from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike, outside Ofer prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

Next Slideshows

Cattle herders of CAR

Cattle herders of CAR

The Peul tribe is mostly Muslim and often attacked by "anti-balaka" Christian militia in Central African Republic.

Jun 05 2014
Inside the Chinese military

Inside the Chinese military

China's sustained drive to become a major military power.

Jun 05 2014
Military plane crashes into home

Military plane crashes into home

A Marine Corps Harrier jet crashes into a California home.

Jun 05 2014
Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Hong Kong remembers Tiananmen

Every year Hong Kong commemorates the Tiananmen Square crackdown of 1989.

Jun 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast