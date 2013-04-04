Edition:
West Bank clashes

<p>A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw a stone during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 4, 2013. Thousands of mourners turned out for the funerals of three Palestinians, including two teenagers killed by Israeli army gunfire in some of the worst violence in the occupied West Bank in years. The upsurge in unrest was triggered by the death of Hamdeya, a 64-year-old prisoner who died from cancer while serving a life term in an Israeli jail. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw a stone during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 4, 2013. Thousands of mourners turned out for the funerals of three Palestinians, including two teenagers killed by Israeli army gunfire in some of the worst violence in the occupied West Bank in years. The upsurge in unrest was triggered by the death of Hamdeya, a 64-year-old prisoner who died from cancer while serving a life term in an Israeli jail. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

<p>A stone-throwing Palestinian protester jumps behind a make-shift barricade during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A stone-throwing Palestinian protester jumps behind a make-shift barricade during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover during clashes with Israeli soldiers following the funeral of Maysara Abu Hamdeya in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A burning tyre rolls past stone-throwing Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma</p>

A burning tyre rolls past stone-throwing Palestinian protesters during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

<p>A stone-throwing Palestinian protester runs away from rubber bullets fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A stone-throwing Palestinian protester runs away from rubber bullets fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover behind old doors during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover behind old doors during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>A stone-throwing Palestinian protester is carried away after he was injured by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A stone-throwing Palestinian protester is carried away after he was injured by a rubber bullet fired by Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Palestinian protester throws a stone towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian protester throws a stone towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover behind old doors during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover behind old doors during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover behind old doors during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover behind old doors during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>A masked stone-throwing Palestinian protester stands in front of a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A masked stone-throwing Palestinian protester stands in front of a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian protester prepares to throw a Molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A stone-throwing Palestinian protester peeks at Israeli troops from behind old doors used as cover during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A stone-throwing Palestinian protester peeks at Israeli troops from behind old doors used as cover during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

<p>Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover as smoke from burning tyres rises during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters take cover as smoke from burning tyres rises during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters push a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Stone-throwing Palestinian protesters push a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

<p>A Palestinian protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron, April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

