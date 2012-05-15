West Bank graffiti
Children walk in front of a mural painted on part of Israel's controversial barrier at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, ahead of Nakba May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian children play in front of a mural for the Palestinian Nakba (Day of Catastrophe) in Deheishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman walks past a mural in Deheishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian Abed Rahman Ka'akour poses for a photo in front of graffiti he sprayed on a wall in the West Bank city of Hebron January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Palestinians hold a flag and throw a stone in front of a mural depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat on the controversial Israeli barrier, during clashes with Israeli troops at Qalandiya checkpoint, near the West bank city of Ramallah...more
Palestinians walk past graffiti depicting jailed Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti on a section of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Qalandiya checkpoint outside the West Bank city of Ramallah May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian woman walks past a mural at Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian boys walk past a mural painting at Dehaishe refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian man walks past a mural painted on a section of the controversial Israeli barrier near an Israeli checkpoint to Jerusalem in the West Bank city of Bethlehem during the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan August 5, 2011....more
Jewish settlers sit in front of a mural during a parade for the Jewish holiday of Purim in the West Bank city of Hebron March 20, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian woman walks past a Christmas mural depicting Santa Claus holding a boy with Iraqi and Palestinian flags, in the West Bank city of Ramallah December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl holds a balloon in front of a mural depicting the controversial Israeli barrier during a rally in the West Bank city of Jenin April 16, 2009, marking Jerusalem's tenure as the Arab League's "capital of Arab culture" for 2009....more
A Palestinian girl walks past graffiti on a wall in the West Bank village of Aboud May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian labourer lays down asphalt near an amphitheatre being constructed for the expected visit of Pope Benedict XVI, beside the controversial Israeli barrier in Aida refugee camp in the West Bank town of Bethlehem May 10, 2009. ...more
An Israeli border police officer takes position near the controversial Israeli barrier during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers at the Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
A member of the Palestinian security forces stands guard in front of a mural by graffiti artist Banksy during U.S. President George W. Bush's visit to the West Bank town of Bethlehem January 10, 2008. REUTERS/Nayef Hashlamoun
Palestinians look at a restaurant's menu displayed on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem October 16, 2008. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian artist paints a graffiti depicting the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Jenin, October 21, 2007. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian boy plays in front of a concrete wall, part of the controversial Israeli barrier, in West Bank town of Abu Dis, on the edge of Jerusalem, December 27, 2005. REUTERS/Mahfouz Abu Turk
A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy, along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank August 10, 2005. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
