Pictures | Fri Apr 17, 2015 | 2:51pm EDT

West Bank protests

Palestinian protesters run away from tear gas canisters fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. Palestinian human rights groups say 6,000 Palestinian prisoners remain in Israeli prisons and detention camps. Palestinians mark Prisoners' Day on Friday. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A wounded Palestinian receives treatment after he was shot by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester returns a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A Palestinian protester argues with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day, in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Palestinian protesters argue with Israeli soldiers during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester holds a picture of a jailed Palestinian as he gestures in front of an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A Palestinian protester and a foreign peace activist (R) hold their hands around an Israeli soldier during a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in Maasara village, south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A protester runs away from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to throw stones towards Israeli troops during clashes following a protest marking Palestinian Prisoners' Day in the West Bank village of Bilin, near Ramallah April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
