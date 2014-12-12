Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 12, 2014 | 6:30pm EST

West Coast storm

A TV news crew files a report behind damaged homes after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A worker digs through debris at a damaged home after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A group of houses are pictured after boulder-strewn rivers of mud swept down hillsides during a winter storm, in Camarillo Springs, California December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A work crew approaches a car stuck in mud on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A house is seen after boulder-strewn rivers of mud swept down hillsides during a winter storm, in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014. \REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
TV news crews set up across from a damaged home after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A second-story walkway to apartment units is shown after it collapsed during heavy rains in Long Beach, California, December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A home sits off of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Homeowner Elton Gallegly walks through his home after a mudslide came down on at least 8 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A parked automobile is surrounded by water as a winter storm brings rain and high winds to San Diego, California December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Randy Parmeter throws sand bags used to protect a barber shop from floodwaters into the bed of a pickup truck in Healdsburg, California December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Debris from a structure recently consumed by erosion sits in the sand in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A woman takes a picture with her phone along a street in Mission Beach as a winter storm brings rain and high winds to San Diego, California December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
Ventura County Sheriff deputy Joe Gallante walks with homeowner Elton Gallegly (L) after a rock and mud slide came down on at least 8 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
The trunk of a broken tree is pictured in the yard of a home after a Pacific winter storm in Redmond, Washington December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A sign on a home balancing precariously on its foundation warns visitors in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A second-storey walkway to apartment units is shown after it collapsed during heavy rains in Long Beach, California, December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A car makes its way through standing water as a winter storm brings rain and high winds to Cardiff, California December 12, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 12, 2014
A woman salvages an American flag and other items from a home that will soon be consumed by erosion in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A home balances on the remains of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A swing hangs from a tree near a damaged home in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Tim Betts (R) says his final goodbyes to his family's beachfront property with the help of friend Lee Mattingly in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A woman watches waves roll in near a damaged house in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Police tape is pictured on the Embarcadero, which is closed due to the weather, in San Francisco, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
A pedestrian leaps over a rain puddle at the Embarcadero in San Francisco, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
Light vehicle traffic is seen on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California December 11, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 11, 2014
