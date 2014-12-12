West Coast storm
A TV news crew files a report behind damaged homes after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A worker digs through debris at a damaged home after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A group of houses are pictured after boulder-strewn rivers of mud swept down hillsides during a winter storm, in Camarillo Springs, California December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A work crew approaches a car stuck in mud on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, California, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A house is seen after boulder-strewn rivers of mud swept down hillsides during a winter storm, in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014. \REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
TV news crews set up across from a damaged home after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A second-story walkway to apartment units is shown after it collapsed during heavy rains in Long Beach, California, December 12, 2014.
A home sits off of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
Homeowner Elton Gallegly walks through his home after a mudslide came down on at least 8 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014.
A parked automobile is surrounded by water as a winter storm brings rain and high winds to San Diego, California December 12, 2014.
Randy Parmeter throws sand bags used to protect a barber shop from floodwaters into the bed of a pickup truck in Healdsburg, California December 12, 2014.
Debris from a structure recently consumed by erosion sits in the sand in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
A woman takes a picture with her phone along a street in Mission Beach as a winter storm brings rain and high winds to San Diego, California December 12, 2014.
Ventura County Sheriff deputy Joe Gallante walks with homeowner Elton Gallegly (L) after a rock and mud slide came down on at least 8 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014.
The trunk of a broken tree is pictured in the yard of a home after a Pacific winter storm in Redmond, Washington December 12, 2014.
A sign on a home balancing precariously on its foundation warns visitors in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
A second-storey walkway to apartment units is shown after it collapsed during heavy rains in Long Beach, California, December 12, 2014.
A car makes its way through standing water as a winter storm brings rain and high winds to Cardiff, California December 12, 2014.
A woman salvages an American flag and other items from a home that will soon be consumed by erosion in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
A home balances on the remains of its foundation in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
A swing hangs from a tree near a damaged home in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
Tim Betts (R) says his final goodbyes to his family's beachfront property with the help of friend Lee Mattingly in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
A woman watches waves roll in near a damaged house in Washaway Beach, Washington December 11, 2014.
Police tape is pictured on the Embarcadero, which is closed due to the weather, in San Francisco, California December 11, 2014.
A pedestrian leaps over a rain puddle at the Embarcadero in San Francisco, California December 11, 2014.
Light vehicle traffic is seen on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California December 11, 2014.
