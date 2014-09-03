Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 2, 2014 | 9:17pm EDT

West Indian day parade

A participant wearing a costume takes part in the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Participants wearing costumes dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants walk out of a train as they arrive for the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants wearing costumes take part in the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant wearing a costume dances during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants wearing costumes take part in the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Costumes for sale are displayed before the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A participant wearing a costume dances during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio attend the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants wearing costumes dance during the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio waving flag attend the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Participants wearing costumes take part in the West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, New York September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

