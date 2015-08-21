Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 21, 2015 | 3:46pm EDT

Western wildfires rage

A burned trucks sits next to the remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge, burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A burned trucks sits next to the remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge, burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A burned trucks sits next to the remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge, burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
1 / 24
A firefighters flees as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced for high winds forecast in the region a day after three firefighters were killed and four others were injured in Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighters flees as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced for high winds forecast in the region a day after three...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A firefighters flees as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced for high winds forecast in the region a day after three firefighters were killed and four others were injured in Washington state. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
2 / 24
A Stanislaus Hotshots crew studies a map of the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A Stanislaus Hotshots crew studies a map of the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A Stanislaus Hotshots crew studies a map of the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
3 / 24
A burned area on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

A burned area on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
A burned area on the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
4 / 24
The remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge after being burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

The remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge after being burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
The remains of the Kings Canyon Lodge after being burnt by the so-called "Rough Fire" in the Sequoia National Forest, California, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Close
5 / 24
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
6 / 24
Okanogan County Firefighter Tyler Stevenson sprays down a hillside near a structure after the Okanogan Complex Fire swept through in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced on Thursday for high winds forecast in the region a day after three firefighters were killed and four others were injured in Washington state. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Okanogan County Firefighter Tyler Stevenson sprays down a hillside near a structure after the Okanogan Complex Fire swept through in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Okanogan County Firefighter Tyler Stevenson sprays down a hillside near a structure after the Okanogan Complex Fire swept through in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced on Thursday for high winds forecast in the region a day after three firefighters were killed and four others were injured in Washington state. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
7 / 24
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

An airplane drops fire retardant on the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
An airplane drops fire retardant on the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
8 / 24
Fire consumes an outbuilding near a home during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Fire consumes an outbuilding near a home during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Fire consumes an outbuilding near a home during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
9 / 24
A firefighter, covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane, exits the forest while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter, covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane, exits the forest while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A firefighter, covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane, exits the forest while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
10 / 24
Firefighters stand on a fire engine while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters stand on a fire engine while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters stand on a fire engine while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
11 / 24
Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters attempt to protect a home and outbuildings from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
12 / 24
Flames begin to consume structures during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Flames begin to consume structures during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Flames begin to consume structures during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
13 / 24
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters flee as the Twisp River fire advances unexpectedly near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
14 / 24
A firefighter's burrito warms on flames from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter's burrito warms on flames from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A firefighter's burrito warms on flames from the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
15 / 24
A firefighter's backpack is seen covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter's backpack is seen covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A firefighter's backpack is seen covered in fire retardant dropped from an airplane while battling the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
16 / 24
Lena Daniel (L) and her sister Deana Abel talk as they keep an eye on flareups near their homes during the Okanogan Complex Fire in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Lena Daniel (L) and her sister Deana Abel talk as they keep an eye on flareups near their homes during the Okanogan Complex Fire in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Lena Daniel (L) and her sister Deana Abel talk as they keep an eye on flareups near their homes during the Okanogan Complex Fire in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
17 / 24
A mailbox with a horse figure on top is pictured under the light of a sky filled with smoke from the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A mailbox with a horse figure on top is pictured under the light of a sky filled with smoke from the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A mailbox with a horse figure on top is pictured under the light of a sky filled with smoke from the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
18 / 24
A home is seen surrounded by smoke and charred hillside in the aftermath of the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A home is seen surrounded by smoke and charred hillside in the aftermath of the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A home is seen surrounded by smoke and charred hillside in the aftermath of the Okanogan Complex Fire near Okanogan, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
19 / 24
A sign offering free meals for people evacuated due to the Okanogan Complex Fire is pictured at a church in Omak, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A sign offering free meals for people evacuated due to the Okanogan Complex Fire is pictured at a church in Omak, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A sign offering free meals for people evacuated due to the Okanogan Complex Fire is pictured at a church in Omak, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
20 / 24
A firefighter watches as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

A firefighter watches as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
A firefighter watches as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
21 / 24
Firefighters are doused with flame retardant from an airplane while fighting the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Firefighters are doused with flame retardant from an airplane while fighting the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Firefighters are doused with flame retardant from an airplane while fighting the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
22 / 24
Burnt leaves, propelled by water from a fire hose, fly through the air as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Burnt leaves, propelled by water from a fire hose, fly through the air as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2015
Burnt leaves, propelled by water from a fire hose, fly through the air as flames encroach on a road during the Twisp River fire near Twisp, Washington August 20, 2015. REUTERS/David Ryder
Close
23 / 24
Pat Walter monitors the Tunk wildfire through a scope following Level 3 evacuation orders in Tonasket, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Pat Walter monitors the Tunk wildfire through a scope following Level 3 evacuation orders in Tonasket, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Pat Walter monitors the Tunk wildfire through a scope following Level 3 evacuation orders in Tonasket, Washington, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 21 2015
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

Aug 21 2015
Migrant clashes in Macedonia

Migrant clashes in Macedonia

Macedonian police drive back a refugee crowd on the Greek border sealing the frontier to thousands of Syrians, Afghans and others trying to reach western...

Aug 21 2015
Hottest month ever

Hottest month ever

July was the warmest month ever on record, as many countries and the world's oceans experienced heat waves.

Aug 20 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast