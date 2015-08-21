Western wildfires rage

Okanogan County Firefighter Tyler Stevenson sprays down a hillside near a structure after the Okanogan Complex Fire swept through in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific...more

Okanogan County Firefighter Tyler Stevenson sprays down a hillside near a structure after the Okanogan Complex Fire swept through in Riverside, Washington, August 20, 2015. Crews battling a flurry of wildfires raging unchecked in the Pacific Northwest braced on Thursday for high winds forecast in the region a day after three firefighters were killed and four others were injured in Washington state. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

