Westminster Dog Show
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miss P, a 15-inch Beagle who won "Best in Show", stands near the winner's trophy at 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Miss P, a 15inch Beagle who won "Best in Show," is run during the final judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Miniature Bull Terrier breed is judged during the Terrier Breed Group competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Old English Sheep dogs are placed by handlers in the ring during competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Weimaraner is run during competition in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Owner Mike Garone carries off his West Highland White Terrier Luca Brasi following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A dog has its teeth examined during the Sporting Group judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A handler waits with a Weimaraner, during judging in the Sporting Group, at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Elizabeth Salewsky (C), Crom the Italian Mastiff and Terry Dragan pose for a selfie on the bus, following competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York, February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Dog handlers stand with their dogs in the kennel area before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rocket, a Shih Tzu and winner of the Toy Group, sits before the best in show judging at the 2015 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Boston Terriers stand in the ring during judging in the non-sporting group during day one of competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Luke, a French bulldog, is carried by his owner Paul from New York City outside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A handler runs a Bichon Frise during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York, February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Lana, a standard Poodle from Scarsdale, New York yawns in the grooming area before judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Thunder, a Beagle from Bangkok, Thailand, rises up on its hind legs in the ring during judging in the Hound Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman sleeps next to a dog in the benching area before judging at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Bichon Frise is walked in the ring during competition in the Non-Sporting Group at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mary Lou Hanlon has her face licked by Wizard, a Border Collie, following an agility event during the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A dog competes during an agility event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Toy Fox Terrier has its teeth inspected during judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Money Penny, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, waits in the benching area before judging on day one of competition at the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman sits between dogs in cages during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A dog competes in an event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clubs Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Murphy, a Bulldog from San Francisco, California, stands with his owner and handler Suzie Holleran before judging at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A woman holds a Xoloitzcuintle or "Mexican Hairless Dog" on her lap during a Meet the Breeds event at the 139th Westminster Kennel Clubs Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A handler stands with a Beagle in the "doggie potty" area in the basement of the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Toy Poodle is groomed at the benching area before competition at the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Mick, an Alaskan Malamute from Portland, Oregon waits for an elevator with his owner and handler Thea Robinson inside the Pennsylvania Hotel in New York City ahead of the 139th Westminster Kennel Club's Annual Dog Show in Manhattan, New York February...more
