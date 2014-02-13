Edition:
Westminster dog show

<p>Handler Gabriel Rangel holds Sky, a Wire Fox Terrier, on top of the Empire State Building following her Best in Show win last night at the 138th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, in New York February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

<p>Sky, a wire fox terrier, poses next to the trophy after winning the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. Sky, which also won the Terrier group, bested canines in six other groups at one of the oldest sporting events in the United States. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dog handler Gabriel Rangel kisses Sky, a wire fox terrier, after she won "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>AfterAll Painting the Sky, a wire fox terrier, is held by her handler Gabriel Rangel (R) as she kisses judge Betty Regina Leininger (L) after winning "best in show" at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Dog handler Gabriel Rangel walks Sky, a wire fox terrier breed, that won the "best in show" at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show during final judging at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Komondor Quintessential Chauncey is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Neapolitan mastiff Ironwood's Papparrazi is run through the ring by his handler as he competes in the working group on the last day of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A toy pinscher participates in the "best in show" competition at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A Treeing Walker Coonhound is judged during competition at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Dog handlers stand during the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner with their dogs before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A dog handler stands with his dog before the Sporting Group judging at the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Joey, a Wire Fox Terrier, gets his chin brushed during the 138th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Classie, a Miniature Pinscher, exits the ring carried by its handler after winning the toy group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>An Afghan Hound competes at the Hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Ally, a standard poodle, poses for a picture after winning the non-sporting group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Nathan, a bloodhound, competes in the hound group during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. Nathan was the first group winner, besting 30 other hounds. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A handler strokes an Otterhound in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A poodle named Allie waits in the penning area during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Mojo, an Old English Sheepdog, is cleaned in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A dog handler holds a Beagle during day one of judging of the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Dog collars and leashes are seen in a box in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>The paw of a Standard Poodle is seen as it takes a nap in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Abbs, an Afghan Hound, stands in the penning area at the 2014 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A dog waits on the corner of 31st Street and 7th Avenue in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A handler carries her dog as she arrives at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>A dog exercises inside the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Jett, a Welsh Terrier, jumps for a treat from handler Leslie Will before competing in the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A dog handler waits with her dogs inside a service elevator at the Hotel Pennsylvania in New York, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Elf, a Border Collie, sits in Melanie Behren's lap as they watch the Masters Agility Championship at the Westminster Kennel Club in New York, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A dog and handler arrive at the Hotel Pennsylvania as part of the Westminster Dog Show in New York, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

