Whales stranded in Indonesian swamp

A man touches a dead whale after it got stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Indonesian soldiers, policeman and resident work to remove a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

An Indonesian soldier and resident inspect dead whales stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Most of the 29 whales trapped in an Indonesian mangrove swamp on Thursday managed to free themselves or were gently helped out to sea as the tide rose, fisheries officials said. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Children stand on a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

A child hugs a fin of a dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Residents take pictures of dead whale stranded on the coast of Pesisir beach in Probolinggo, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

