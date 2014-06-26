Whaling and Japan
Grade school students and residents watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. To mark the start of Japan's whaling season, workers in the coastal town of Minamiboso carved up one of the animals...more
A worker sprays water on a Baird's Beaked whale before butchering it, as shadows of a crowd of grade school students and residents are cast on the ground, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 26, 2014. Though environmentalists condemn...more
Grade school students watch a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. Thirty-eight fifth year students from the town's primary school murmured and gasped as workers used ropes and a pulley to drag up...more
Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. In Wada, souvenir shops, restaurants, supermarkets and whale specialty stores line the streets, selling whale meat products and dishing up...more
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Workers carve into a Baird's Beaked whale as grade school students and residents look on, at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A protester holds a packet of whale meat during a rally in support of whaling, in front of the Australian embassy in Tokyo February 23, 2010. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Workers butcher a 11-ton Baird's Beaked Whale at Wada Port in Chiba Prefecture, Japan June 21, 2007. REUTERS/Olivier Fabre
Activists on a rubber dinghy belonging to Sea Shepherd throw a rope onto the bow of the Japanese whaling ship Yushin Maru in the Southern Ocean in this handout photo taken by the Institute of Cetacean Research on February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Institute...more
Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Workers butcher a Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A damaged fish oil tank painted to resemble a can of whale meat is seen through a broken window in Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, Japan March 9, 2012, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Whale sashimi is prepared at a Japanese whale meat restaurant named 'Hogeisen', meaning whaling ship, in Tokyo January 16, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Yoko Ichihara eats a whaleburger in front of a poster of cetaceans at a whale meat restaurant in Wada, a coastal whaling town, southeast of Tokyo February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A wholesaler examines whale meat with a customer at the Tsukiji fish market in Tokyo December 12, 2006. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota
A piece of sliced raw whale meat is pictured in a restaurant in Japan's oldest whaling village of Taiji, 260 miles southwest of Tokyo June 2, 2008. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Environmental activists perform with a mock whale at a protest denouncing Japan's whaling in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul May 29, 2007. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Workers butcher a Baird's beaked whale at Wada port in Minamiboso, southeast of Tokyo, June 28, 2008. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The 24-metre-long (78 ft), 16-tonne stealth boat Ady Gil is moored at a dock in the Tasmanian capital city Hobart December 3, 2009. Sea Shepherd Conservation Society is using the carbon-fiber trimaran, a small, space-age-like vessel, to scare off...more
Japan's whaling vessel Shonan Maru 2, carrying anti-whaling New Zealander activist Pete Bethune of the hardline Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, approaches a pier at Tokyo bay March 12, 2010. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup
The Tatuyo tribe, who live near a host city, enjoy brisk business thanks to the World Cup.
Other Eiffels
The much beloved icon of Paris is also one of the most recreated.
World Cup faces
Face painting, flags and fun at the World Cup in Brazil.
Tour de Britain
Britain will host the start of this year's Tour de France.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.