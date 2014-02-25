What gets cut?
The Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget proposal will have a major impact on many key weapons programs and the companies that build them, according to details released by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and senior defense officials. REUTERS/Matt Hobinson
The defense budget due out next week would be the first to look beyond 13 years of conflict, shifting away from long-term ground wars like Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Hagel says the country needs to be clear-eyed about the risks posed by lower budget levels, which would challenge the Pentagon to field a smaller yet well-trained force that could cope with any adversary, but might not be able to respond simultaneously to multiple conflicts. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The Pentagon plans to reduce the size of the Army to between 440,000 and 450,000 soldiers. A reduction to 450,000 would be the Army's smallest size since 1940, before the United States entered World War Two, when it counted a troop strength of 267,767 according to Army figures. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
The Pentagon would eliminate the Air Force fleet of A-10 "Warthog" close air support planes, in order to ensure continued funding of the new long-range bomber, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and a new aerial refueling tanker. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
The Pentagon's budget will not include funding for the company's F/A-18 Super Hornets or EA-18 Growlers. Senior U.S. defense officials said the F/A-18 remained a "very good airplane," but the F-35 offered the military additional electronic warfare capabilities. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Hagel added the Pentagon had decided to build only 32 of its new Littoral Combat Ships, down from the 52 originally planned. He said the funds would be plowed back into developing a fast, new, more lethal ship similar to a frigate. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Lockheed-Martin/Handout
In a reversal of an earlier decision, the Pentagon said it had decided to retire the 50-year-old U-2 spy plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon
If sequestration budget cuts remained in effect, the Navy would have to retire the USS George Washington aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Hagel said the department would seek a 1 percent raise in pay for military personnel but would slow the growth of tax-free housing allowances, reduce the annual subsidy for military commissaries and reform the TRICARE health insurance program for military family members and retirees. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
