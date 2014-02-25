Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 25, 2014 | 1:10pm EST

What gets cut?

<p>The Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget proposal will have a major impact on many key weapons programs and the companies that build them, according to details released by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and senior defense officials. REUTERS/Matt Hobinson</p>

The Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget proposal will have a major impact on many key weapons programs and the companies that build them, according to details released by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and senior defense officials. REUTERS/Matt Hobinson more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

The Pentagon's fiscal 2015 budget proposal will have a major impact on many key weapons programs and the companies that build them, according to details released by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and senior defense officials. REUTERS/Matt Hobinson

Close
1 / 10
<p>The defense budget due out next week would be the first to look beyond 13 years of conflict, shifting away from long-term ground wars like Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

The defense budget due out next week would be the first to look beyond 13 years of conflict, shifting away from long-term ground wars like Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

The defense budget due out next week would be the first to look beyond 13 years of conflict, shifting away from long-term ground wars like Iraq and Afghanistan. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 10
<p>Hagel says the country needs to be clear-eyed about the risks posed by lower budget levels, which would challenge the Pentagon to field a smaller yet well-trained force that could cope with any adversary, but might not be able to respond simultaneously to multiple conflicts. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Hagel says the country needs to be clear-eyed about the risks posed by lower budget levels, which would challenge the Pentagon to field a smaller yet well-trained force that could cope with any adversary, but might not be able to respond...more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Hagel says the country needs to be clear-eyed about the risks posed by lower budget levels, which would challenge the Pentagon to field a smaller yet well-trained force that could cope with any adversary, but might not be able to respond simultaneously to multiple conflicts. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
3 / 10
<p>The Pentagon plans to reduce the size of the Army to between 440,000 and 450,000 soldiers. A reduction to 450,000 would be the Army's smallest size since 1940, before the United States entered World War Two, when it counted a troop strength of 267,767 according to Army figures. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov</p>

The Pentagon plans to reduce the size of the Army to between 440,000 and 450,000 soldiers. A reduction to 450,000 would be the Army's smallest size since 1940, before the United States entered World War Two, when it counted a troop strength of...more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

The Pentagon plans to reduce the size of the Army to between 440,000 and 450,000 soldiers. A reduction to 450,000 would be the Army's smallest size since 1940, before the United States entered World War Two, when it counted a troop strength of 267,767 according to Army figures. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Close
4 / 10
<p>The Pentagon would eliminate the Air Force fleet of A-10 "Warthog" close air support planes, in order to ensure continued funding of the new long-range bomber, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and a new aerial refueling tanker. REUTERS/Oleg Popov</p>

The Pentagon would eliminate the Air Force fleet of A-10 "Warthog" close air support planes, in order to ensure continued funding of the new long-range bomber, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and a new aerial refueling tanker. ...more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

The Pentagon would eliminate the Air Force fleet of A-10 "Warthog" close air support planes, in order to ensure continued funding of the new long-range bomber, the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and a new aerial refueling tanker. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Close
5 / 10
<p>The Pentagon's budget will not include funding for the company's F/A-18 Super Hornets or EA-18 Growlers. Senior U.S. defense officials said the F/A-18 remained a "very good airplane," but the F-35 offered the military additional electronic warfare capabilities. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

The Pentagon's budget will not include funding for the company's F/A-18 Super Hornets or EA-18 Growlers. Senior U.S. defense officials said the F/A-18 remained a "very good airplane," but the F-35 offered the military additional electronic warfare...more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

The Pentagon's budget will not include funding for the company's F/A-18 Super Hornets or EA-18 Growlers. Senior U.S. defense officials said the F/A-18 remained a "very good airplane," but the F-35 offered the military additional electronic warfare capabilities. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 10
<p>Hagel added the Pentagon had decided to build only 32 of its new Littoral Combat Ships, down from the 52 originally planned. He said the funds would be plowed back into developing a fast, new, more lethal ship similar to a frigate. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Lockheed-Martin/Handout</p>

Hagel added the Pentagon had decided to build only 32 of its new Littoral Combat Ships, down from the 52 originally planned. He said the funds would be plowed back into developing a fast, new, more lethal ship similar to a frigate. REUTERS/U.S....more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Hagel added the Pentagon had decided to build only 32 of its new Littoral Combat Ships, down from the 52 originally planned. He said the funds would be plowed back into developing a fast, new, more lethal ship similar to a frigate. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Lockheed-Martin/Handout

Close
7 / 10
<p>In a reversal of an earlier decision, the Pentagon said it had decided to retire the 50-year-old U-2 spy plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon</p>

In a reversal of an earlier decision, the Pentagon said it had decided to retire the 50-year-old U-2 spy plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

In a reversal of an earlier decision, the Pentagon said it had decided to retire the 50-year-old U-2 spy plane. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-hoon

Close
8 / 10
<p>If sequestration budget cuts remained in effect, the Navy would have to retire the USS George Washington aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

If sequestration budget cuts remained in effect, the Navy would have to retire the USS George Washington aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

If sequestration budget cuts remained in effect, the Navy would have to retire the USS George Washington aircraft carrier. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
9 / 10
<p>Hagel said the department would seek a 1 percent raise in pay for military personnel but would slow the growth of tax-free housing allowances, reduce the annual subsidy for military commissaries and reform the TRICARE health insurance program for military family members and retirees. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Hagel said the department would seek a 1 percent raise in pay for military personnel but would slow the growth of tax-free housing allowances, reduce the annual subsidy for military commissaries and reform the TRICARE health insurance program for...more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Hagel said the department would seek a 1 percent raise in pay for military personnel but would slow the growth of tax-free housing allowances, reduce the annual subsidy for military commissaries and reform the TRICARE health insurance program for military family members and retirees. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

Next Slideshows

Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

Inside the house of Viktor Pshonka, the former Ukraine prosecutor general.

Feb 25 2014
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

A look at meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

Feb 25 2014
Protests flare in Venezuela

Protests flare in Venezuela

Venezuela death toll rises as protests continue.

Feb 25 2014
Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

Quiet in Ukraine as ousted leader flees

Ukraine's new authorities issued an arrest warrant for mass murder against ousted President Viktor Yanukovich.

Feb 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast