Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 7, 2016 | 2:25pm EDT

What Islamic State left behind

Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Satellite dishes damaged by Islamic State militants are pictured inside a mosque in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
1 / 27
A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A safe is seen inside a cash collection centre that belonged to Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
2 / 27
A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
A rebel fighter takes away a flag that belonged to Islamic State militants in Akhtarin village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
3 / 27
Piled sandbags are seen inside an institution of religious law that was used by Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Piled sandbags are seen inside an institution of religious law that was used by Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Friday, October 07, 2016
Piled sandbags are seen inside an institution of religious law that was used by Islamic State militants in Turkman Bareh village, after rebel fighters advanced in the area, in northern Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
4 / 27
A view shows the institution of religious law building that was used by Islamic State militants in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A view shows the institution of religious law building that was used by Islamic State militants in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A view shows the institution of religious law building that was used by Islamic State militants in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
5 / 27
A view shows a school that was used by Islamic State militants as a position in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A view shows a school that was used by Islamic State militants as a position in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A view shows a school that was used by Islamic State militants as a position in the northern town of al-Rai, Aleppo Governorate, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
6 / 27
A mass grave for Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A mass grave for Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
A mass grave for Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
7 / 27
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Blindfolds are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 27
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Burnt out prison cells belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in Falluja after government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
9 / 27
Weapons that belonged to Islamic State militants are seen at an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Weapons that belonged to Islamic State militants are seen at an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Weapons that belonged to Islamic State militants are seen at an Iraqi army base in Camp Tariq near Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Close
10 / 27
Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government neutralise explosives that they said were used by Islamic State militants, following a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government neutralise explosives that they said were used by Islamic State militants, following a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Members of Libyan forces allied with the U.N.-backed government neutralise explosives that they said were used by Islamic State militants, following a battle in Sirte, Libya. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
11 / 27
Homemade mortars belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Gwer northern Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Homemade mortars belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Gwer northern Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, September 01, 2016
Homemade mortars belonging to Islamic State militants are seen in the town of Gwer northern Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Close
12 / 27
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Explosives left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 27
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
A view shows part of a media center that belonged to Islamic State militants inside an ancient Hammam in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 27
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said

An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis, in Syria's Hasaka countryside, after Kurdish People's Protection Units took control of the area. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
15 / 27
A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
A book belonging to Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja after Iraqi government forces recaptured the city from Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
16 / 27
A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A view shows containers, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used for making explosives by Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
17 / 27
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Handcuffs are pictured inside a prison, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters belonged to Islamic State militants, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
18 / 27
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Syria Democratic Forces fighters inspect bags of niqabs at a center that was used by Islamic State religious police (al-Hisbah) in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
19 / 27
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Tripods and a projector are pictured inside an ancient Hammam that was used by Islamic State militants as a media center in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
20 / 27
A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A view shows car parts, which according to Syria Democratic Forces fighters were used by Islamic State militants to prepare car bombs, at a workshop in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
21 / 27
A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A factory abandoned by Islamic State militants is seen in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 27
A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A billboard with Koranic verses is seen in the historic city of Palmyra, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
23 / 27
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
Rocket-propelled grenades left behind by Islamic State militants are seen at a school, following clashes in Falluja, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
24 / 27
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
A Syria Democratic Forces fighter inspects a room, which according to the SDF was used by Islamic State militants to prepare explosives, in Manbij, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
25 / 27
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Wednesday, February 03, 2016
A tunnel used by Islamic State militants is seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
26 / 27
A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A member of the Iraqi counterterrorism forces stands by an Islamic State militants weapons factory in Falluja. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
The South braces for Hurricane Matthew

The South braces for Hurricane Matthew

Next Slideshows

The South braces for Hurricane Matthew

The South braces for Hurricane Matthew

Hurricane Matthew, the first major hurricane that could hit the United States head on in more than a decade, triggered mass evacuations along the coast from...

Oct 07 2016
Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea

Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea

Typhoon Chaba hits South Korea with violent wind and heavy rain, flooding the country's main port and industrial sites.

Oct 07 2016
U.S.-Philippines military exercises

U.S.-Philippines military exercises

American and Filipino forces hold joint military exercises as President Philippines Rodrigo Duterte vows to scale back defense ties with the United States.

Oct 07 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,400 people since he took office.

Oct 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast