What models eat
A model prepares backstage before the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model prepares backstage before the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Custo Barcelona Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Custo Barcelona Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats while having her hair styled before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A model eats while having her hair styled before the presentation of the Vivienne Westwood Fall/Winter 2011 collection at London Fashion Week February 20, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. The African Icons show is a compilation show including designers Ozwald Boateng, Gavin Rajah, Tiffany Amber, Tsemaye Binitie and Maki-Oh....more
Models eat backstage before the African Icons show during New York Fashion Week, September 6, 2012. The African Icons show is a compilation show including designers Ozwald Boateng, Gavin Rajah, Tiffany Amber, Tsemaye Binitie and Maki-Oh. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats a snack backstage at the Carolina Herrera Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring
A model eats a snack backstage at the Carolina Herrera Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Natalie Behring
A model eats as she has her hair done backstage before the start of the Naeem Khan Fall 2010 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A model eats as she has her hair done backstage before the start of the Naeem Khan Fall 2010 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A model checks her phone and eats backstage before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model checks her phone and eats backstage before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model eats as she waits for her make-up to be applied before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz De La Prada women's fall-winter 2007/2008 collection parade during Milan fashion week in Milan February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A model eats as she waits for her make-up to be applied before Spanish designer Agatha Ruiz De La Prada women's fall-winter 2007/2008 collection parade during Milan fashion week in Milan February 19, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Models drink energy drinks before John Rocha's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Models drink energy drinks before John Rocha's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 12, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A model eats an apple at backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A model eats an apple at backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Participants eat lunch at the backstage during the MODELS 2009 fashion model audition in Tokyo October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Participants eat lunch at the backstage during the MODELS 2009 fashion model audition in Tokyo October 18, 2009. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A model eats while having her make-up applied backstage before the the Dennis Basso fall collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model eats while having her make-up applied backstage before the the Dennis Basso fall collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A model eats an apple as she waits for her make-up to be done in the backstage before the start of Love Sex Money Spring/Summer 2008 women collection show during the Milan Fashion Week September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats an apple as she waits for her make-up to be done in the backstage before the start of Love Sex Money Spring/Summer 2008 women collection show during the Milan Fashion Week September 28, 2007. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats an orange as she has her hair done before a showing of the Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model eats an orange as she has her hair done before a showing of the Carlos Miele Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Natalia Gaplovska eats edamame as she gets ready to present a creation by designer Geova Rodriguez's Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Natalia Gaplovska eats edamame as she gets ready to present a creation by designer Geova Rodriguez's Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
A model eats noodles while having her hair done backstage before the Topshop Spring/Summer 2007 collection during the Singapore Fashion Festival in Singapore, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A model eats noodles while having her hair done backstage before the Topshop Spring/Summer 2007 collection during the Singapore Fashion Festival in Singapore, March 30, 2007. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Carlos Miele Spring/Summer 2013 collection show at New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats some pasta during a break at the Pasarela Cibeles Autumn/Winter 07-08 fashion week in Madrid February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model eats some pasta during a break at the Pasarela Cibeles Autumn/Winter 07-08 fashion week in Madrid February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A model eats while having her hair done before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model eats while having her hair done before a showing of the Pamella Roland Fall/Winter 2012 collection during the New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
A model poses backstage before Blumarine Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion week September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A model poses backstage before Blumarine Spring/Summer 2010 women's collection during Milan Fashion week September 25, 2009. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A model eats an apple while looking at her phone backstage before a presentation of the Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models eat sandwiches as they wait before Gharani Strok's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Models eat sandwiches as they wait before Gharani Strok's Autumn/Winter 2007 show at London Fashion Week in London February 13, 2007. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A model eats fruits backstage during the Blugirl's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats fruits backstage during the Blugirl's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model eats backstage before the Richard Chai Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model eats backstage before the Richard Chai Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
21 Jumpsuits
Nicki Minaj is the latest celebrity to step out in a figure-hugging one piece.
MTV Video Awards
The best of the MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV red carpet
Red carpet highlights from the MTV Video Music Awards.
A day with Betsey Johnson
Behind-the-scenes with Betsey ahead of NY Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.