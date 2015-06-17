What the candidates are worth

Hillary Clinton appears acutely aware that Republican opponents and others could make her wealth an issue in the campaign. At her first rally on Saturday, Clinton talked about her mother's childhood: lacking food as a child, working as a housemaid in...more

Hillary Clinton appears acutely aware that Republican opponents and others could make her wealth an issue in the campaign. At her first rally on Saturday, Clinton talked about her mother's childhood: lacking food as a child, working as a housemaid in her teens. Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, was ridiculed when he said recently he would keep giving paid speeches as she runs for office to "pay our bills." He charges well into the hundreds of thousands for his speeches. The couple have earned more than $25 million for speeches since 2014 alone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close