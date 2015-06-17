What the candidates are worth
Real estate mogul Donald Trump, holding up his financial statement showing his net worth, made it a key plank of his election platform when he announced his White House run, boasting he had a net worth of $8.7 billion. "I'm really rich, I'll tell you...more
Hillary Clinton appears acutely aware that Republican opponents and others could make her wealth an issue in the campaign. At her first rally on Saturday, Clinton talked about her mother's childhood: lacking food as a child, working as a housemaid in...more
Jeb Bush, the scion of a wealthy family, has earned millions since stepping down as Florida governor, including $3.2 million in board fees and stock grants, the New York Times reported in 2014. He has so far avoided discussing the issue on the trail....more
A few have more modest nest eggs, such as Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, whose most recent financial disclosure suggest a net worth that is perhaps in the tens of thousands, but is possibly even negative. Walker often talks about penny pinching,...more
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he didn't consider himself a wealthy man. According to tax documents released by his office, he and his wife made almost $700,000 in 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Florida Senator Marco Rubio often talks of his Cuban immigrant parents, his father a bartender, his mother a maid, and his own student debt. It is no coincidence that reforming student loans is one of his policy proposals. His net worth was $443,509...more
Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, worth about $59 million, has often talked about working as a secretary in a small real estate firm early in her career, rather than her wealth or her Stanford education. Fiorina and her husband are worth...more
Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, talks of being born "blue collar, not blue blood." Nevertheless, he is now reportedly worth seven figures, part thanks to a contract at Fox News reportedly worth $500,000 per year. "Governor Huckabee is...more
Republican Senator Ted Cruz this year talked about his mother's "working class family" and his father starting out making 50 cents an hour as a dishwasher. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, often came across as distant or indifferent, a factor in his general election loss. The $250 million fortune he amassed as a co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital didn't help. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
