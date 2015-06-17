Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 17, 2015 | 9:51am EDT

What the candidates are worth

Real estate mogul Donald Trump, holding up his financial statement showing his net worth, made it a key plank of his election platform when he announced his White House run, boasting he had a net worth of $8.7 billion. "I'm really rich, I'll tell you that," he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Real estate mogul Donald Trump, holding up his financial statement showing his net worth, made it a key plank of his election platform when he announced his White House run, boasting he had a net worth of $8.7 billion. "I'm really rich, I'll tell you...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Real estate mogul Donald Trump, holding up his financial statement showing his net worth, made it a key plank of his election platform when he announced his White House run, boasting he had a net worth of $8.7 billion. "I'm really rich, I'll tell you that," he said. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 10
Hillary Clinton appears acutely aware that Republican opponents and others could make her wealth an issue in the campaign. At her first rally on Saturday, Clinton talked about her mother's childhood: lacking food as a child, working as a housemaid in her teens. Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, was ridiculed when he said recently he would keep giving paid speeches as she runs for office to "pay our bills." He charges well into the hundreds of thousands for his speeches. The couple have earned more than $25 million for speeches since 2014 alone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton appears acutely aware that Republican opponents and others could make her wealth an issue in the campaign. At her first rally on Saturday, Clinton talked about her mother's childhood: lacking food as a child, working as a housemaid in...more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Hillary Clinton appears acutely aware that Republican opponents and others could make her wealth an issue in the campaign. At her first rally on Saturday, Clinton talked about her mother's childhood: lacking food as a child, working as a housemaid in her teens. Clinton's husband, former President Bill Clinton, was ridiculed when he said recently he would keep giving paid speeches as she runs for office to "pay our bills." He charges well into the hundreds of thousands for his speeches. The couple have earned more than $25 million for speeches since 2014 alone. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 10
Jeb Bush, the scion of a wealthy family, has earned millions since stepping down as Florida governor, including $3.2 million in board fees and stock grants, the New York Times reported in 2014. He has so far avoided discussing the issue on the trail. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Jeb Bush, the scion of a wealthy family, has earned millions since stepping down as Florida governor, including $3.2 million in board fees and stock grants, the New York Times reported in 2014. He has so far avoided discussing the issue on the trail....more

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Jeb Bush, the scion of a wealthy family, has earned millions since stepping down as Florida governor, including $3.2 million in board fees and stock grants, the New York Times reported in 2014. He has so far avoided discussing the issue on the trail. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Close
3 / 10
A few have more modest nest eggs, such as Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, whose most recent financial disclosure suggest a net worth that is perhaps in the tens of thousands, but is possibly even negative. Walker often talks about penny pinching, bragging in New Hampshire this year that he once stacked so many coupons and discounts that he bought a sweater at discount department store Kohl's for $1. His disclosure for the 2014 calendar year shows a modest range of assets. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

A few have more modest nest eggs, such as Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, whose most recent financial disclosure suggest a net worth that is perhaps in the tens of thousands, but is possibly even negative. Walker often talks about penny pinching,...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
A few have more modest nest eggs, such as Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, whose most recent financial disclosure suggest a net worth that is perhaps in the tens of thousands, but is possibly even negative. Walker often talks about penny pinching, bragging in New Hampshire this year that he once stacked so many coupons and discounts that he bought a sweater at discount department store Kohl's for $1. His disclosure for the 2014 calendar year shows a modest range of assets. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
4 / 10
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he didn't consider himself a wealthy man. According to tax documents released by his office, he and his wife made almost $700,000 in 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he didn't consider himself a wealthy man. According to tax documents released by his office, he and his wife made almost $700,000 in 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, February 12, 2015
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he didn't consider himself a wealthy man. According to tax documents released by his office, he and his wife made almost $700,000 in 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 10
Florida Senator Marco Rubio often talks of his Cuban immigrant parents, his father a bartender, his mother a maid, and his own student debt. It is no coincidence that reforming student loans is one of his policy proposals. His net worth was $443,509 in 2013, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-profit group that tracks money in U.S. politics. REUTERS/Jim Young

Florida Senator Marco Rubio often talks of his Cuban immigrant parents, his father a bartender, his mother a maid, and his own student debt. It is no coincidence that reforming student loans is one of his policy proposals. His net worth was $443,509...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Florida Senator Marco Rubio often talks of his Cuban immigrant parents, his father a bartender, his mother a maid, and his own student debt. It is no coincidence that reforming student loans is one of his policy proposals. His net worth was $443,509 in 2013, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a non-profit group that tracks money in U.S. politics. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 10
Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, worth about $59 million, has often talked about working as a secretary in a small real estate firm early in her career, rather than her wealth or her Stanford education. Fiorina and her husband are worth about $59 million, according to a recent Federal Election Commission disclosure. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, worth about $59 million, has often talked about working as a secretary in a small real estate firm early in her career, rather than her wealth or her Stanford education. Fiorina and her husband are worth...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina, worth about $59 million, has often talked about working as a secretary in a small real estate firm early in her career, rather than her wealth or her Stanford education. Fiorina and her husband are worth about $59 million, according to a recent Federal Election Commission disclosure. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Close
7 / 10
Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, talks of being born "blue collar, not blue blood." Nevertheless, he is now reportedly worth seven figures, part thanks to a contract at Fox News reportedly worth $500,000 per year. "Governor Huckabee is the son of a small town firefighter from Hope, Arkansas. The governor worked numerous, full-time jobs to put himself through school," a Huckabee spokeswoman, Alice Stewart, said when asked whether voters might perceive him as unable to relate to their everyday financial concerns. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, talks of being born "blue collar, not blue blood." Nevertheless, he is now reportedly worth seven figures, part thanks to a contract at Fox News reportedly worth $500,000 per year. "Governor Huckabee is...more

Reuters / Saturday, April 25, 2015
Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas, talks of being born "blue collar, not blue blood." Nevertheless, he is now reportedly worth seven figures, part thanks to a contract at Fox News reportedly worth $500,000 per year. "Governor Huckabee is the son of a small town firefighter from Hope, Arkansas. The governor worked numerous, full-time jobs to put himself through school," a Huckabee spokeswoman, Alice Stewart, said when asked whether voters might perceive him as unable to relate to their everyday financial concerns. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 10
Republican Senator Ted Cruz this year talked about his mother's "working class family" and his father starting out making 50 cents an hour as a dishwasher. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican Senator Ted Cruz this year talked about his mother's "working class family" and his father starting out making 50 cents an hour as a dishwasher. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Republican Senator Ted Cruz this year talked about his mother's "working class family" and his father starting out making 50 cents an hour as a dishwasher. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 10
Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, often came across as distant or indifferent, a factor in his general election loss. The $250 million fortune he amassed as a co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital didn't help. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, often came across as distant or indifferent, a factor in his general election loss. The $250 million fortune he amassed as a co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital didn't help. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, often came across as distant or indifferent, a factor in his general election loss. The $250 million fortune he amassed as a co-founder of private equity firm Bain Capital didn't help. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Warriors fans celebrate

Warriors fans celebrate

Next Slideshows

Warriors fans celebrate

Warriors fans celebrate

Dub Nation celebrate their first NBA title in 40 years.

Jun 17 2015
Warriors win NBA title

Warriors win NBA title

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 to win the NBA Finals for the first time in 40 years.

Jun 17 2015
The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The eruptions of Mount Sinabung

The Indonesian volcano was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.

Jun 16 2015
Russia's military might

Russia's military might

Russia shows off its military prowess during the opening of the Army-2015 international military forum in Kubinka.

Jun 16 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast