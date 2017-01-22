Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jan 22, 2017 | 12:05am EST

What the first ladies wore

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum

John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy Presidential...more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive at the National Guard Armory for the inaugural ball in, January 1961. Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Custom Salon designed the first lady's sleeveless gown and matching cape. John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum
Close
1 / 20
Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library

Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Lady Bird Johnson in her inaugural gown designed by John Moore, January 1965. She ordered the dress through Neiman Marcus. White House Photo/LBJ Library
Close
2 / 20
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S. Trikosko/White...more

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter dance at the inaugural ball, January 1977. Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's gubernatorial inauguration six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse. Marion S. Trikosko/White House Photo
Close
3 / 20
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Ronald and Nancy Reagan pose in the White House red room before attending their inaugural balls in 1981 (L) and 1985. Nancy Reagan wore John Galanos-designed gowns for both occasions. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Close
4 / 20
Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
Ronald and Nancy Reagan wave from the limousine during their inaugural parade in January 1981. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Close
5 / 20
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Reuters / Friday, January 13, 2017
President Reagan laughs after Nancy forgot to introduce him during the Inaugural Band Concert in January 1985. Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Close
6 / 20
President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, January 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell

President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, January 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2006
President Clinton takes the oath of office as daughter Chelsea Clinton and first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton look on, January 1997. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Close
7 / 20
President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugural Ball, January 1993. Hillary chose a sketch submitted by Sarah Phillips over more established designers for her shimmering, violet-laced gown. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugural Ball, January 1993. Hillary chose a sketch submitted by Sarah Phillips over more established designers for her shimmering, violet-laced...more

Reuters / Monday, January 29, 2007
President Bill Clinton helps his wife Hillary with her coat as they get ready to leave the New England Inaugural Ball, January 1993. Hillary chose a sketch submitted by Sarah Phillips over more established designers for her shimmering, violet-laced gown. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
8 / 20
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush wave as they walk during the Inaugural parade, January 20, 2001. REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 2001. Laura chose a gown by Texas designer Michael Faircloth, and adorned the outfit with a pearl necklace. REUTERSWin McNamee

First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 2001. Laura chose a gown by Texas designer Michael Faircloth, and adorned the outfit with a pearl necklace. REUTERSWin McNamee

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
First lady Laura Bush waves as she arrives on stage with President George W. Bush at theTexas Ball, January 2001. Laura chose a gown by Texas designer Michael Faircloth, and adorned the outfit with a pearl necklace. REUTERSWin McNamee
Close
10 / 20
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, January 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, January 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on stage at the Black Tie and Boots inaugural ball, January 2005. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 20
President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaugural parade, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Files

President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaugural parade, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
President George W. Bush gives a thumbs up to a supporter with first lady Laura Bush while walking in the inaugural parade, January 20, 2005. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 20
President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laura chose a design by Oscar de la Renta for her second inaugural ball. REUTERS/Jason Reed

President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laura chose a design by Oscar de la Renta for her second inaugural ball. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
President George W. Bush waves with first lady Laura Bush during the Texas Wyoming Ball, January 20, 2005. Laura chose a design by Oscar de la Renta for her second inaugural ball. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
13 / 20
President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009. Michelle is wearing a custom-made ensemble by Cuban-born American designer Isabel Toledo. REUTERS/Tannen Maury/Pool

President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009. Michelle is wearing a custom-made ensemble by Cuban-born American designer Isabel Toledo. REUTERS/Tannen Maury/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
President Barack Obama walks with his wife Michelle after he was sworn in as the 44th President, January 2009. Michelle is wearing a custom-made ensemble by Cuban-born American designer Isabel Toledo. REUTERS/Tannen Maury/Pool
Close
14 / 20
The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves and shoes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves and shoes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
The creamy yellow dress and overcoat, made of satin-backed wool guipure, was accessorized with green gloves and shoes. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
15 / 20
Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jim Young

Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 21, 2009
Michelle Obama at the Southern Regional Inaugural Ball in Washington, January 2009. Michelle wore a dress designed by Jason Wu. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 20
The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new beginning. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new beginning. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009
The design, which many thought resembled a classic wedding dress, was interpreted by many to symbolize a new beginning. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Close
17 / 20
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle wore a collarless blue-checkered coat by Thom Browne with shoes from J. Crew. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle wore a collarless blue-checkered coat by Thom Browne with shoes from J. Crew. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
President Obama and first lady Michelle wave during their second inaugural parade, January 2013. Michelle wore a collarless blue-checkered coat by Thom Browne with shoes from J. Crew. REUTERS/Doug Mills/Pool
Close
18 / 20
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, January 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, January 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, January 21, 2013
First lady Michelle Obama, wearing a Jason Wu dress, waves to attendees at the Commander in Chief's ball, January 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
19 / 20
Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, January 22, 2013
Michelle accessorized the velvet-detailed chiffon gown with shoes by Jimmy Choo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

Next Slideshows

Melania Trump's inaugural style

Melania Trump's inaugural style

The new first lady chose a Ralph Lauren baby-blue jacket and matching dress.

Jan 20 2017
2016: Hottest year on record

2016: Hottest year on record

World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, lifted both by man-made greenhouse gases and a natural El Nino event that released...

Jan 18 2017
Back to school at former Islamic State prison

Back to school at former Islamic State prison

Sifting through ripped up textbooks and writing on broken whiteboards, Syrian children returned to a dilapidated small-town school that was used by Islamic...

Jan 18 2017
Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Oldest gorilla born in captivity dies at 60

Colo, the first gorilla born in captivity, died at the age of 60 at the Columbus Zoo where she was born in December 1956.

Jan 17 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast