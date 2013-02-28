Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Feb 28, 2013 | 5:05pm EST

What the sequester could impact

<p>Assuming the $85 billion in across-the-board federal spending cuts last at least seven months, the following is a sample of the consequences drawn from rough estimates submitted by major agencies to the appropriations committees of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Assuming the $85 billion in across-the-board federal spending cuts last at least seven months, the following is a sample of the consequences drawn from rough estimates submitted by major agencies to the appropriations committees of the U.S. House of...more

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Assuming the $85 billion in across-the-board federal spending cuts last at least seven months, the following is a sample of the consequences drawn from rough estimates submitted by major agencies to the appropriations committees of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
1 / 20
<p>Federal Aviation Administration: Furlough all FAA employees for a total of eleven days, with as much as 10 percent of the workforce of 40,000 not working on "any given day," causing slowdowns in air traffic control operations and delays for travelers. Impose a hiring freeze across the agency. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Federal Aviation Administration: Furlough all FAA employees for a total of eleven days, with as much as 10 percent of the workforce of 40,000 not working on "any given day," causing slowdowns in air traffic control operations and delays for...more

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Federal Aviation Administration: Furlough all FAA employees for a total of eleven days, with as much as 10 percent of the workforce of 40,000 not working on "any given day," causing slowdowns in air traffic control operations and delays for travelers. Impose a hiring freeze across the agency. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 20
<p>Department of Justice: Cut spending by $1.6 billion, with furloughs equivalent to the loss of about a thousand federal agents. Fourteen days of furlough for the FBI. Attrition of 145 attorney positions leading to fewer criminal and civil cases. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Department of Justice: Cut spending by $1.6 billion, with furloughs equivalent to the loss of about a thousand federal agents. Fourteen days of furlough for the FBI. Attrition of 145 attorney positions leading to fewer criminal and civil...more

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Department of Justice: Cut spending by $1.6 billion, with furloughs equivalent to the loss of about a thousand federal agents. Fourteen days of furlough for the FBI. Attrition of 145 attorney positions leading to fewer criminal and civil cases. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
3 / 20
<p>U.S. Customs and Border Protection: Furlough of customs and border patrol workers for between 12 and 14 days, significantly increasing wait times for visitors at airports and other ports of entry. Downsize the workforce by 2,750 customs officers and 5,000 border patrol agents. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

U.S. Customs and Border Protection: Furlough of customs and border patrol workers for between 12 and 14 days, significantly increasing wait times for visitors at airports and other ports of entry. Downsize the workforce by 2,750 customs officers and...more

Thursday, February 28, 2013

U.S. Customs and Border Protection: Furlough of customs and border patrol workers for between 12 and 14 days, significantly increasing wait times for visitors at airports and other ports of entry. Downsize the workforce by 2,750 customs officers and 5,000 border patrol agents. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 20
<p>Federal Emergency Management Agency: Reduction of over a billion dollars in FEMA's Disaster Relief fund, resulting in the agency having to restrict hurricane season aid to immediate needs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Federal Emergency Management Agency: Reduction of over a billion dollars in FEMA's Disaster Relief fund, resulting in the agency having to restrict hurricane season aid to immediate needs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Federal Emergency Management Agency: Reduction of over a billion dollars in FEMA's Disaster Relief fund, resulting in the agency having to restrict hurricane season aid to immediate needs. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
5 / 20
<p>Food and Drug Administration: Reduction of $133 million in non-user fee funding, causing "significant reductions" in testing of imported food and medical products and cuts in oversight of domestic food safety. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Food and Drug Administration: Reduction of $133 million in non-user fee funding, causing "significant reductions" in testing of imported food and medical products and cuts in oversight of domestic food safety. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Food and Drug Administration: Reduction of $133 million in non-user fee funding, causing "significant reductions" in testing of imported food and medical products and cuts in oversight of domestic food safety. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Transportation Security Administration: Seven day furloughs for TSA screeners, increasing airport security line wait times by as much as an additional hour. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Transportation Security Administration: Seven day furloughs for TSA screeners, increasing airport security line wait times by as much as an additional hour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Transportation Security Administration: Seven day furloughs for TSA screeners, increasing airport security line wait times by as much as an additional hour. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
7 / 20
<p>Department of Agriculture: USDA has said it will need to furlough 8,400 meat inspectors, although details of how the furlough would be implemented are still emerging. USDA has said the cuts would deny food aid to 600,000 pregnant women, new mothers and infants. Production of the Census of Agriculture would be delayed. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo</p>

Department of Agriculture: USDA has said it will need to furlough 8,400 meat inspectors, although details of how the furlough would be implemented are still emerging. USDA has said the cuts would deny food aid to 600,000 pregnant women, new mothers...more

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Department of Agriculture: USDA has said it will need to furlough 8,400 meat inspectors, although details of how the furlough would be implemented are still emerging. USDA has said the cuts would deny food aid to 600,000 pregnant women, new mothers and infants. Production of the Census of Agriculture would be delayed. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Close
8 / 20
<p>Department of Defense: Freeze civilian hiring, which currently amounts to about 1,500 to 2,000 people per week. Layoff temporary employees with as many as 46,000 jobs affected. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Department of Defense: Freeze civilian hiring, which currently amounts to about 1,500 to 2,000 people per week. Layoff temporary employees with as many as 46,000 jobs affected. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Department of Defense: Freeze civilian hiring, which currently amounts to about 1,500 to 2,000 people per week. Layoff temporary employees with as many as 46,000 jobs affected. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
9 / 20
<p>Reduce training and maintenance for Army units, which will put them at "at reduced readiness levels." REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Reduce training and maintenance for Army units, which will put them at "at reduced readiness levels." REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Reduce training and maintenance for Army units, which will put them at "at reduced readiness levels." REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Close
10 / 20
<p>Reduce flying hours for Air Force pilots. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme</p>

Reduce flying hours for Air Force pilots. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Reduce flying hours for Air Force pilots. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme

Close
11 / 20
<p>Cut one third of naval operations in the Pacific. REUTERS/U.S. Navy</p>

Cut one third of naval operations in the Pacific. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Cut one third of naval operations in the Pacific. REUTERS/U.S. Navy

Close
12 / 20
<p>Cut $3 billion in health care for military personnel and retirees which could lead to "denials of elective services" for active-duty dependents and retirees. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Cut $3 billion in health care for military personnel and retirees which could lead to "denials of elective services" for active-duty dependents and retirees. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Cut $3 billion in health care for military personnel and retirees which could lead to "denials of elective services" for active-duty dependents and retirees. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 20
<p>Environmental Protection Agency: Slow down in clean up programs for the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. About 1,000 fewer inspections for enforcement of clean air and water laws. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Environmental Protection Agency: Slow down in clean up programs for the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. About 1,000 fewer inspections for enforcement of clean air and water laws. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Environmental Protection Agency: Slow down in clean up programs for the Great Lakes, Chesapeake Bay and Puget Sound. About 1,000 fewer inspections for enforcement of clean air and water laws. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Close
14 / 20
<p>Social Security Administration: Furlough most of the workforce for ten days or more, causing delays in processing of retirement and disability claims and early closing of some Social Security offices. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Social Security Administration: Furlough most of the workforce for ten days or more, causing delays in processing of retirement and disability claims and early closing of some Social Security offices. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Social Security Administration: Furlough most of the workforce for ten days or more, causing delays in processing of retirement and disability claims and early closing of some Social Security offices. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
15 / 20
<p>Internal Revenue Service: Unspecified number of furloughs, particularly at IRS call centers and a decrease in enforcement activities by IRS agents. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Internal Revenue Service: Unspecified number of furloughs, particularly at IRS call centers and a decrease in enforcement activities by IRS agents. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Internal Revenue Service: Unspecified number of furloughs, particularly at IRS call centers and a decrease in enforcement activities by IRS agents. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Cut of more than $350 million, resulting in 25,000 fewer breast and cervical cancer screenings for low-income, high-risk women and about 424,000 fewer HIV tests. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Cut of more than $350 million, resulting in 25,000 fewer breast and cervical cancer screenings for low-income, high-risk women and about 424,000 fewer HIV tests. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Cut of more than $350 million, resulting in 25,000 fewer breast and cervical cancer screenings for low-income, high-risk women and about 424,000 fewer HIV tests. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Close
17 / 20
<p>Education: Cut of $750 million in funding for educational assistance to low-income schools serving more than a million students, with job losses for more than 10,500 teachers and aides. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Education: Cut of $750 million in funding for educational assistance to low-income schools serving more than a million students, with job losses for more than 10,500 teachers and aides. REUTERS/Jim Young

Thursday, February 28, 2013

Education: Cut of $750 million in funding for educational assistance to low-income schools serving more than a million students, with job losses for more than 10,500 teachers and aides. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 20
<p>U.S. Embassy Security: Cut to embassy security of $168 million. Delay in upgrades of 80 facilities. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

U.S. Embassy Security: Cut to embassy security of $168 million. Delay in upgrades of 80 facilities. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, February 28, 2013

U.S. Embassy Security: Cut to embassy security of $168 million. Delay in upgrades of 80 facilities. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 20
<p>National Parks, forests and wildlife refuges: Closures and limited access hours for some facilities and complete closure of 128 national wildlife refuges. Possible closure of campgrounds, trails and other recreational areas when there is insufficient staff to provide security. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

National Parks, forests and wildlife refuges: Closures and limited access hours for some facilities and complete closure of 128 national wildlife refuges. Possible closure of campgrounds, trails and other recreational areas when there is...more

Thursday, February 28, 2013

National Parks, forests and wildlife refuges: Closures and limited access hours for some facilities and complete closure of 128 national wildlife refuges. Possible closure of campgrounds, trails and other recreational areas when there is insufficient staff to provide security. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Wild weather

Wild weather

Next Slideshows

Wild weather

Wild weather

Scenes of the awesome and sometimes destructive power of nature.

Feb 28 2013
Northern Ireland's murals

Northern Ireland's murals

Since the paramilitary ceasefires some murals in Northern Ireland have become less sectarian, celebrating sporting successes and cultural achievements.

Feb 28 2013
Animals around the world

Animals around the world

A selection of images from the animal kingdom.

Feb 27 2013
Off-duty rebels

Off-duty rebels

Syrian rebels find ways to pass the time when they're not fighting battles with the military.

Feb 27 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast