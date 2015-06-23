Edition:
What we do for beauty

Contestants of a tourism beauty pageant balance eggs on their collarbones as they cruise along the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, June 22, 2015. The contestants believe that if they are slim enough, their collarbones will allow them to balance the eggs securely on their bodies. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Snails crawl on the face of a woman during a demonstration of a new beauty treatment at Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo in central Tokyo July 17, 2013. Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo offers the 10,500 yen ($110) five-minute session with the snails as an optional add-on for customers who apply for a "Celeb Escargot Course", an hour-long treatment routine of massages and facials based on products made from snail slime that costs 24,150 yen. According to a beautician at the salon, the snail slime is believed to make one's skin supple as well as remove dry and scaly patches. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, July 18, 2013
Toothless kangal, or "doctor" fish, nibble at the dead skin of customers' feet at Malaysia's first fish spa in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur's main shopping area, November 13, 2007. Fish spas, popular in Turkish spas where they are used to treat skin diseases, are found in several Asian countries including Singapore and Japan. REUTERS/Zainal Abd Halim

Reuters / Wednesday, November 14, 2007
A barber uses a shaver to clean the eyelid of his customer, as a part of his hair shaving service, at a residential area in Suining, Sichuan province February 23, 2012. According to traditional Chinese belief, getting a haircut on the second day of the second Chinese lunar month, which falls on February 23 this year, is likely to bring good luck. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 23, 2012
A model wears an 'Oxygen skin care mask' at its demonstration during Tokyo Health Industry Show February 27, 2008. The mask was invented to help skin care treatment with high concentrated oxygen. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, February 27, 2008
A beauty queen relaxes with two tea bags on her eyes at her hotel room before the crowning of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena, Colombia, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2011
A dermatologist performs a pimple injection, which costs $2 (100 pesos) per pimple, at a skin care clinic at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Monday, June 10, 2013
A model demonstrates the use of Umo Inc.'s 24-carat gold leaf "Gold Facial Treatment" at the Beautyworld Japan 2007 trade fair in Tokyo May 7, 2007. The treatment costs 30, 000 yen ($250). REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2007
Liz Cohen receives a treatment by letting snakes loose on her body at a spa in the northern communal village of Talmey El'Azar February 1, 2007. Ada Barak, the owner of the spa, uses California and Florida King snakes, corn snakes and milk snakes in her treatments, which she said were inspired by her belief that once people get over any initial misgivings, they find physical contact with the creatures to be soothing. REUTERS/Yonathan Weitzman

Reuters / Monday, February 05, 2007
A woman receives a chocolate facial treatment for 600 pesos ($12.56) at a beauty salon in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2009
A boy soaks himself in a hot bath incorporating curry spices at Hakone Kowakien,at the hot spring resort of Hakone, west of Tokyo July 21, 2006. The bath containing curry spices, such as red pepper and turmeric, improves blood flow and produce beautiful skin, the resort said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Friday, July 21, 2006
A woman rests in a mud pond at 'Bao Li Jin' bath center in north China's Tianjin municipality July 24, 2007. The mineral-rich mud, which was imported from overseas, is believed to be good for the skin, local media reported. REUTERS/Vincent Du

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2007
