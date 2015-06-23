What we do for beauty
Contestants of a tourism beauty pageant balance eggs on their collarbones as they cruise along the Yellow River in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, June 22, 2015. The contestants believe that if they are slim enough, their collarbones will allow them...more
Snails crawl on the face of a woman during a demonstration of a new beauty treatment at Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo in central Tokyo July 17, 2013. Clinical-Salon Ci:z.Labo offers the 10,500 yen ($110) five-minute session with the snails as an optional...more
Toothless kangal, or "doctor" fish, nibble at the dead skin of customers' feet at Malaysia's first fish spa in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur's main shopping area, November 13, 2007. Fish spas, popular in Turkish spas where they are used to treat skin...more
A barber uses a shaver to clean the eyelid of his customer, as a part of his hair shaving service, at a residential area in Suining, Sichuan province February 23, 2012. According to traditional Chinese belief, getting a haircut on the second day of...more
A model wears an 'Oxygen skin care mask' at its demonstration during Tokyo Health Industry Show February 27, 2008. The mask was invented to help skin care treatment with high concentrated oxygen. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A beauty queen relaxes with two tea bags on her eyes at her hotel room before the crowning of Miss Independence Queen in Cartagena, Colombia, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Joaquin Sarmiento
A dermatologist performs a pimple injection, which costs $2 (100 pesos) per pimple, at a skin care clinic at a mall in Quezon City, Metro Manila May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A model demonstrates the use of Umo Inc.'s 24-carat gold leaf "Gold Facial Treatment" at the Beautyworld Japan 2007 trade fair in Tokyo May 7, 2007. The treatment costs 30, 000 yen ($250). REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Liz Cohen receives a treatment by letting snakes loose on her body at a spa in the northern communal village of Talmey El'Azar February 1, 2007. Ada Barak, the owner of the spa, uses California and Florida King snakes, corn snakes and milk snakes in...more
A woman receives a chocolate facial treatment for 600 pesos ($12.56) at a beauty salon in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, September 22, 2009. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
A boy soaks himself in a hot bath incorporating curry spices at Hakone Kowakien,at the hot spring resort of Hakone, west of Tokyo July 21, 2006. The bath containing curry spices, such as red pepper and turmeric, improves blood flow and produce...more
A woman rests in a mud pond at 'Bao Li Jin' bath center in north China's Tianjin municipality July 24, 2007. The mineral-rich mud, which was imported from overseas, is believed to be good for the skin, local media reported. REUTERS/Vincent Du
