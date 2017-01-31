What's left of Mosul's University
General view of the library of the University of Mosul, burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants lie in the library. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Books burned during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
View of a building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Books burned during clashes. REUTERS/Ahmad Jadallah
The library burned and destroyed. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Chairs in the library. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The interior of a classroom. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Books burned during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe were used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, at the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Iraqi Special Operations Forces gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
