Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2017 | 9:40am EST

What's left of Mosul's University

General view of the library of the University of Mosul, burned and destroyed during the battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Books burned during the battle with the Islamic State militants lie in the library. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The interior of a burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Books burned during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
General view of the library of the University of Mosul burned and destroyed during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
View of a building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The library of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Books burned during clashes. REUTERS/Ahmad Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The library burned and destroyed. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
Chairs in the library. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
The interior of a classroom. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Books burned during the battle. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, January 31, 2017
A burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
A burnt building of the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Saturday, January 14, 2017
Empty shells, which Iraqi forces believe were used by Islamic State militants to create bombs, at the University of Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
Iraqi Special Operations Forces gather near a building of the University of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Sunday, January 15, 2017
