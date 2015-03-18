Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 5:40pm EDT

Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, said that he lost both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, said that he lost both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, said that he lost both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi pushes himself at an elementary school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi pushes himself at an elementary school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi pushes himself at an elementary school in Gaza City. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 10
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last university semester in June this year. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Wheelchair-bound Palestinian student teacher Ahmed al-Sawaferi, 25, gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. Al-Sawaferi, a father for two children, is due to hold a B.A in Islamic studies after finishing his last university semester in June this year. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi makes tea before leaving his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi makes tea before leaving his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi makes tea before leaving his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi, exercises with students during the morning queue at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi, exercises with students during the morning queue at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi, exercises with students during the morning queue at an elementary school in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped by his nephew as he leaves his house in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped by his nephew as he leaves his house in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped by his nephew as he leaves his house in Gaza City March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi writes on the board as he gives a class in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi writes on the board as he gives a class in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi writes on the board as he gives a class in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped down the stairs of his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped down the stairs of his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi is helped down the stairs of his house in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi speaks with a student during the morning queue, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi speaks with a student during the morning queue, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi speaks with a student during the morning queue, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 10
Ahmed al-Sawaferi gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Ahmed al-Sawaferi gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ahmed al-Sawaferi gives a class at an elementary school in Gaza City, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Taming spring break

Taming spring break

Next Slideshows

Taming spring break

Taming spring break

Florida has long struggled with the crowds of rowdy students embracing its sun, sea and party life in March and April.

Mar 18 2015
Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

Cyclone devastates Vanuatu

The aftermath of Cyclone Pam in the Pacific island nation.

Mar 17 2015
Animals with prosthetics

Animals with prosthetics

Creatures big and small walk and swim again with one-of-a-kind solutions.

Mar 17 2015
Prince Harry the soldier

Prince Harry the soldier

Prince Harry will leave the armed forces after a decade of service.

Mar 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast