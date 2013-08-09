Wheelchairs in the waves
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013....more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows up to 30 wheelchairs to be moved in and out of the water a day - all powered by solar energy. In a country with one of the world's longest coastlines and thousands of islands, it has come as a welcome relief for many Greeks, boosting demand each year. Currently, 11 devices operate in Greece and there are plans to expand the network. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, holds a remote control that is used to operate the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12,...more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, are seen in the sea at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis more
The rails of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, are seen in the sea at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens...more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, enters the sea with a "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12,...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens...more
Matoula Kastrioti, 46, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29,...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, swims in front of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Workers set up the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, lying on a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013....more
People are silhouetted as they swim near parts of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, lying on a beach in Nea Makri, east of Athens June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, as his wife Eleni, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy,...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, sits on the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, as his wife Eleni, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, holds onto it to move out of the water, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of...more
Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, enters the sea with the aid of the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, to move his wheelchair as they leave a beach where the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic...more
Eleni Theofilou, 37, who suffers from celebral palsy, helps her husband Lefteris Theofilou, 52, who suffers from paraplegia, to move his wheelchair as they leave a beach where the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device which allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, was placed at in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos...more
A couple with a child stand next to the "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A "Seatrac", a solar-powered device that allows people with kinetic disabilities to enter and get out of the sea autonomously, is silhouetted during sunset at a beach in Alepochori, west of Athens July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Next Slideshows
Patron saint of the unemployed
Spanish Catholics pray to Saint Cajetan, and by doing so, believe they will have bread and work for the following year.
A child's struggle
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, is cared for at the Shanghai Children's Hospital.
Dancing with horses
Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.
Month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.