Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Feb 26, 2014 | 8:40am EST

When animals attack

<p>A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 11
<p>A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized...more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 11
<p>An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe</p>

An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

Close
3 / 11
<p>A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Close
4 / 11
<p>Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Close
5 / 11
<p>A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported....more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
6 / 11
<p>A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
7 / 11
<p>An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 14, 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 14, 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 14, 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
8 / 11
<p>Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 8, 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard his grandson's screams and wrestled the snake for nearly half an hour before finally killing it with stones and a machete. REUTERS/Glauce Sereno/Diario de Votuporanga</p>

Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 8, 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira,...more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 8, 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard his grandson's screams and wrestled the snake for nearly half an hour before finally killing it with stones and a machete. REUTERS/Glauce Sereno/Diario de Votuporanga

Close
9 / 11
<p>A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File

Close
10 / 11
<p>A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin</p>

A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Bush library dedication

Bush library dedication

Next Slideshows

Bush library dedication

Bush library dedication

The ex-presidents gather to dedicate the George W. Bush presidential library.

Apr 25 2013
Life after the White House

Life after the White House

How presidents spend their time after being president.

Apr 23 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast