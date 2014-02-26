When animals attack
A leopard jumps at people at a structure undergoing construction at a residential area in Meerut, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized...more
A female Bengali white tiger drags a man by his shirt after the man climbed into the enclosure, at a zoo in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, February 16, 2014. The man was slightly injured and was taken away by police after zoo staff tranquilized two female Bengali white tigers, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
An elephant destroys a minibus after throwing its rider and going on a rampage during Sri Lanka's sixth annual elephant polo tournament in Galle, February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
A runner is gored by an El Pilar fighting bull on Estafeta street during the sixth running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 12, 2013. The runner was gored three times. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Police dogs attack a man found stealing from ethnic Somali homes during the second day of skirmishes in the Eastleigh neighbourhood of Kenya's capital Nairobi, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported....more
A cow, which escaped from a truck, attacks a farmer trying to catch it in Liangdun village of Nangang township, Anhui province, China, December 15, 2013. The cow attacked several farmers before being shot dead by policemen, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A hunting golden eagle attacks a cameraman during an annual hunting competition in Chengelsy Gorge, east of Almaty, Kazakhstan, December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
An Asiatic black bear mauls local villager Makhan Khan, who was with a group of men hunting the bear, near the village of Gasoo on the outskirts of Srinagar, November 14, 2007. Khan suffered multiple injuries in the attack. REUTERS/Danish Ismail more
Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 8, 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira,...more
Matheus Pereira de Araujo, 8, stands in front of the 15 foot anaconda that attacked him a day earlier while playing near a creek on his grandfather's farm, in Cosmorama, Brazil, February 8, 2007. Matheus' 66-year-old grandfather, Joaquim Pereira, heard his grandson's screams and wrestled the snake for nearly half an hour before finally killing it with stones and a machete. REUTERS/Glauce Sereno/Diario de Votuporanga
A Thai Buddhist Monk fends off a playful attack from an Asian Tiger at the Wat Pa Luangtabua temple in Sai Yok, western Thailand, May 22, 2001. REUTERS/File
A crocodile at a zoo in the southern Taiwan city of Kaohsiung holds the forearm of a zoo veterinarian in its teeth, April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Frank Lin
